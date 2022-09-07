HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville volleyball faced off against Hardin during a Tuesday night matchup in which the Hornets struggled to find anything offensively.
Huntsville would win Set 2 25-20 but drop Set 1, 3 and 4 by scores of 11-25, 21-25 and 11-25, respectively.
“We are in a four-game stretch that is supposed to be hard,” Huntsville head coach Cody Hassel said. “We scheduled it like that on purpose. Even though Hardin is a 3A team they have a shot at winning a state title this year. We are trying to teach them that every game needs to be a tough game and you have to go out and battle.”
Serving played as a key deficit in Huntsville miscues. Huntsville would have a handful of service errors that helped build Hardin’s lead.
The lone set Huntsville was able to play solid offense was Set 2 when they won.
“We didn’t service the ball well tonight. It doesn’t matter how good our hitters are if you can set the things we want to consistently.”
Huntsville took into account the postseason with the making of this schedule.
In a four-game stretch, they will face Episcopal, Hardin, Huffman-Hargrave and Willis.
With the games against Episcopal and Hardin done, Huntsville has seen some of its toughest competition of the season.
“We scheduled these tougher games on purpose,” Hassell said. “We want them to see good competition. A lot of times you go through district and then you get to the playoffs and you haven’t seen a division one player in a while. We are trying to do it now so we are prepared for it later.”
As the district slate of the season approaches, Huntsville still has time to prepare. Huntsville will travel and face Huffman-Hargrave on Friday. Huntsville will then return home on Tuesday for a home match against Conroe and Willis on Friday before kicking off its district slate at home on Friday, Sept. 23.
“Huffman is going to be like this game,” Hassel said. “They aren’t going to be really big but they will be fast. They have big hitters and they will swing hard. We have to service to keep up with them. In Set two our service team put them on their heels and then we can play with anyone.”
