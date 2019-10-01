New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub remarked over the weekend that "big plays are awesome — and when seniors do it, that's icing on the cake."
That's exactly what happened last Friday during the Bulldogs' 21-20 win at Normangee, as senior linebacker Kaden Hammack stopped a two-point attempt in the final minute to preserve the victory.
Following a performance in which he recorded 12 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack, Hammack has been voted the Walker County Player of the Week.
Huntsville linebacker Latel Sweat and Alpha Omega Academy running back/linebacker Cole Garrison were honorable mentions following impressive performances last week. Sweat recorded four sacks in a loss to A&M Consolidated, while Garrison compiled 234 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Logos Prep.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.