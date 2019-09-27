NORMANGEE — With the game on the line and a double-digit lead nearly vanished, a senior leader rose to the occasion.
The New Waverly Bulldogs led 14-0 at the break, but a second-half spurt by Normangee closed the gap to 21-20 with 54 seconds remaining. The Panthers elected to go for a two-point conversion and the win — and senior linebacker Kaden Hammack made them pay.
Hammack stopped the Normangee attempt short of the goal line, and the Dogs recovered the ensuing onside kick to secure a 21-20 road victory.
“Big plays are awesome — and when seniors do it, that's icing on the cake,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “You know they'll remember that, so it was exciting to see Kaden do that.”
There’s no doubt that 2019 has a different feel for the Bulldogs, who are riding a wave of momentum into district play. With Friday’s victory, New Waverly has now won four straight — extending its longest win streak since 2016.
"It's nice going in with four wins in a row," Schaub added. "Looking back, it should've been five ... but it wasn't. Last year at this time we were 0-5 heading into our bye week and trying to figure out what we're doing. This week, we're pretty confident. We're excited to play Corrigan."
New Waverly receivers Ty Elder and Seth Adams each hauled in a touchdown catch from quarterback Sebastine Amaro, while K.J. Merchant rushed for the team’s other score.
The Bulldogs have a bye week before opening district play at home against Corrigan-Camden on Oct. 11.
