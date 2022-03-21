The final day of the regular season, was a historic one for the Sam Houston bowling program. With a win against Louisiana Tech, the Bearkats and head coach Brad Hagen secured the 1,000 win in the program's history.
Hagen, who started the program in 2010 becomes the 7th coach in NCAA history to reach the milestone.
"This is really about the whole program and all of the wonderful girls who have been involved since day one," Hagen said. "We have always strived to be one of the top teams in the country and everyone has played a part in this."
The No. 3 ranked Bearkats finished the Music City Classic, hosted by Vanderbilt, taking 8th place in the 33-team field. They posted a 9-4 record on the weekend.
After coming up short in the first two attempts this weekend for win No. 1,000, Hagen was forced to wait just a little bit longer against Louisiana Tech. After a tie in game five of the best-of-7 match, the two teams had to have a five frame roll off, to determine the winner. The Kats came out on top in the roll off, edging the Lady Techsters 98-93.
In the 7th place match, the Kats fell to Maryville University for the second time on Sunday.
This wraps up one of the most successful regular seasons in program history. The 8th place finish in Tennessee mark the first time all season the Kats have finished outside of the top 4. The earned just the third No. 1 ranking in school history and enter the postseason as the No. 3 ranked team in the country.
The Bearkats will now turn their attention to the Southland Bowling League Championship next week in New Orleans.
