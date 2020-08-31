Groveton moved up to No. 8 in the Class 2A Division I rankings, making its debut in the Top 10 of the Dave Campbell's Texas Football Week 2 high school football rankings, released Monday.
Groveton beat Lovelady 36-16 in a non-district contest in its season opener and earned the spot after starting the season unranked. The Indians will face their cross-county rival Trinity on Friday.
Week 1 Rankings
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Waco La Vega (1-0) W: Port Lavaca Calhoun, 20-7 1
2 Argyle (1-0) W: Decatur, 56-9 2
3 Lampasas (1-0) W: Brownwood, 55-23 3
4 Dumas (1-0) W: Seminole, 48-8 8
5 CC Miller (1-0) W: Tuloso-Midway, 62-20 7
6 El Campo (1-0) W: Gonzales, 35-0 9
7 CC Calallen (0-1) L: San Antonio Cornerstone, 24-20 4
8 Port Lavaca Calhoun (0-1) L: Waco La Vega, 20-7 5
9 Midlothian Heritage (1-0) W: Wichita Falls Hirschi, 42-14 NR
10 Lindale (1-0) W: Kaufman, 32-27 NR
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 1 LW
1 Carthage (1-0) W: Kilgore, 27-7 1
2 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (1-0) W: Nashville (AR), 55-14 2
3 West Orange-Stark (0-0) Ccd. vs. Waco La Vega 3
4 Wimberley (1-0) W: Fischer Canyon Lake, 24-22 4
5 Gilmer (1-0) W: Gladewater, 55-41 5
6 Graham (1-0) W: Alvarado, 50-14 10
7 Waco Connally (1-0) W: Sunnyvale, 46-25 NR
8 Silsbee (0-0) Ccd. vs. Vidor 8
9 Geronimo Navarro (0-0) Idle 9
10 Celina (0-1) L: Melissa, 32-20 6
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Brock (1-0) W: Bushland, 55-7 1
2 Grandview (1-0) W: Malakoff, 31-24 (OT) 2
3 Pottsboro (1-0) W: Nevada Community, 42-13 3
4 Wall (1-0) W: Eastland, 38-3 5
5 Malakoff (0-1) L: Grandview, 31-24 (OT) 4
6 Rockdale (1-0) W: La Grange, 40-14 7
7 Gladewater (0-1) L: Gilmer, 55-41 6
8 Jourdanton (1-0) W: Natalia, 49-24 10
9 Cameron Yoe (1-0) W: Mexia, 21-16 NR
10 Hallettsville (0-1) L: Shiner, 44-34 8
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 1 LW
1 Gunter (1-0) W: Van Alstyne, 48-7 1
2 Canadian (1-0) W: Stinnett West Texas, 77-26 2
3 Daingerfield (1-0) W: Atlanta, 16-6 3
4 Omaha Pewitt (0-0) Idle 4
5 Newton (0-0) Idle 5
6 East Bernard (1-0) W: Edna, 49-20 7
7 George West (1-0) W: Corpus Christi West Oso, 38-3 NR
8 Lexington (1-0) W: West, 25-14 NR
9 Franklin (0-1) L: Lorena, 21-20 8
10 Abernathy (0-1) L: Shallowater, 26-6 6
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Shiner (1-0) W: Hallettsville, 44-34 1
2 Refugio (1-0) W: Devine, 36-7 2
3 Post (1-0) W: Tolar, 70-14 3
4 Cisco (1-0) W: Clyde, 39-14 4
5 San Augustine (0-0) Ccd. vs. West Sabine 5
6 Hawley (1-0) W: Roscoe, 61-7 7
7 San Saba (1-0) W: Eldorado, 56-14 10
8 Groveton (1-0) W: Lovelady, 36-16 NR
9 New Deal (1-0) W: Smyer, 55-8 NR
10 Thorndale (1-0) W: Dawson, 24-14 NR
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 1 LW
1 Mart (1-0) W: Teague, 34-7 1
2 Hamlin (1-0) W: Stamford, 34-0 2
3 Wellington (0-0) Idle 4
4 Windthorst (1-0) W: Henrietta, 27-6 5
5 Wink (1-0) W: Christoval, 36-21 6
6 Albany (1-0) W: Colorado City, 47-0 8
7 Falls City (1-0) W: Three Rivers, 41-20 9
8 Muenster (1-0) W: Alvord, 24-22 10
9 Wheeler (1-0) W: Booker, 64-0 NR
10 Sudan (1-0) W: Olton, 37-27 NR
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Rankin (1-0) W: Balmorhea, 38-36 1
2 Jonesboro (1-0) W: Coolidge, 48-0 2
3 Gail Borden County (1-0) W: Calvert, 62-42 3
4 Sterling City (1-0) W: Garden City, 74-26 4
5 Gilmer Union Hill (1-0) W: Stephenville Faith, 57-12 5
6 White Deer (1-0) W: Strawn, 48-36 6
7 May (1-0) W: Bryson, 70-14 7
8 Leakey (0-0) Idle 8
9 Happy (1-0) W: Groom, 68-20 NR
10 Blum (1-0) W: Aquilla, 56-6 NR
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 1 LW
1 Balmorhea (0-1) L: Rankin, 38-36 1
2 Calvert (0-1) L: Borden County, 62-42 3
3 Richland Springs (0-0) Idle 4
4 Jayton (1-0) W: Ira, 50-28 5
5 Strawn (0-1) L: White Deer, 48-36 7
6 Blackwell (0-1) L: Eden, 62-60 6
7 Grandfalls-Royalty (0-0) Idle 10
8 Klondike (1-0) W: McLean, 52-6 NR
9 Matador Motley County (0-1) L: Westbrook, 58-36 2
10 Oakwood (0-0) Idle NR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.