Groveton moved up to No. 8 in the Class 2A Division I rankings, making its debut in the Top 10 of the Dave Campbell's Texas Football Week 2 high school football rankings, released Monday.

Groveton beat Lovelady 36-16 in a non-district contest in its season opener and earned the spot after starting the season unranked. The Indians will face their cross-county rival Trinity on Friday.

Week 1 Rankings

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Waco La Vega (1-0) W: Port Lavaca Calhoun, 20-7 1

2 Argyle (1-0) W: Decatur, 56-9 2

3 Lampasas (1-0) W: Brownwood, 55-23 3

4 Dumas (1-0) W: Seminole, 48-8 8

5 CC Miller (1-0) W: Tuloso-Midway, 62-20 7

6 El Campo (1-0) W: Gonzales, 35-0 9

7 CC Calallen (0-1) L: San Antonio Cornerstone, 24-20 4

8 Port Lavaca Calhoun (0-1) L: Waco La Vega, 20-7 5

9 Midlothian Heritage (1-0) W: Wichita Falls Hirschi, 42-14 NR

10 Lindale (1-0) W: Kaufman, 32-27 NR

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 1 LW

1 Carthage (1-0) W: Kilgore, 27-7 1

2 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (1-0) W: Nashville (AR), 55-14 2

3 West Orange-Stark (0-0) Ccd. vs. Waco La Vega 3

4 Wimberley (1-0) W: Fischer Canyon Lake, 24-22 4

5 Gilmer (1-0) W: Gladewater, 55-41 5

6 Graham (1-0) W: Alvarado, 50-14 10

7 Waco Connally (1-0) W: Sunnyvale, 46-25 NR

8 Silsbee (0-0) Ccd. vs. Vidor 8

9 Geronimo Navarro (0-0) Idle 9

10 Celina (0-1) L: Melissa, 32-20 6

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Brock (1-0) W: Bushland, 55-7 1

2 Grandview (1-0) W: Malakoff, 31-24 (OT) 2

3 Pottsboro (1-0) W: Nevada Community, 42-13 3

4 Wall (1-0) W: Eastland, 38-3 5

5 Malakoff (0-1) L: Grandview, 31-24 (OT) 4

6 Rockdale (1-0) W: La Grange, 40-14 7

7 Gladewater (0-1) L: Gilmer, 55-41 6

8 Jourdanton (1-0) W: Natalia, 49-24 10

9 Cameron Yoe (1-0) W: Mexia, 21-16 NR

10 Hallettsville (0-1) L: Shiner, 44-34 8

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 1 LW

1 Gunter (1-0) W: Van Alstyne, 48-7 1

2 Canadian (1-0) W: Stinnett West Texas, 77-26 2

3 Daingerfield (1-0) W: Atlanta, 16-6 3

4 Omaha Pewitt (0-0) Idle 4

5 Newton (0-0) Idle 5

6 East Bernard (1-0) W: Edna, 49-20 7

7 George West (1-0) W: Corpus Christi West Oso, 38-3 NR

8 Lexington (1-0) W: West, 25-14 NR

9 Franklin (0-1) L: Lorena, 21-20 8

10 Abernathy (0-1) L: Shallowater, 26-6 6

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Shiner (1-0) W: Hallettsville, 44-34 1

2 Refugio (1-0) W: Devine, 36-7 2

3 Post (1-0) W: Tolar, 70-14 3

4 Cisco (1-0) W: Clyde, 39-14 4

5 San Augustine (0-0) Ccd. vs. West Sabine 5

6 Hawley (1-0) W: Roscoe, 61-7 7

7 San Saba (1-0) W: Eldorado, 56-14 10

8 Groveton (1-0) W: Lovelady, 36-16 NR

9 New Deal (1-0) W: Smyer, 55-8 NR

10 Thorndale (1-0) W: Dawson, 24-14 NR

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 1 LW

1 Mart (1-0) W: Teague, 34-7 1

2 Hamlin (1-0) W: Stamford, 34-0 2

3 Wellington (0-0) Idle 4

4 Windthorst (1-0) W: Henrietta, 27-6 5

5 Wink (1-0) W: Christoval, 36-21 6

6 Albany (1-0) W: Colorado City, 47-0 8

7 Falls City (1-0) W: Three Rivers, 41-20 9

8 Muenster (1-0) W: Alvord, 24-22 10

9 Wheeler (1-0) W: Booker, 64-0 NR

10 Sudan (1-0) W: Olton, 37-27 NR

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Rankin (1-0) W: Balmorhea, 38-36 1

2 Jonesboro (1-0) W: Coolidge, 48-0 2

3 Gail Borden County (1-0) W: Calvert, 62-42 3

4 Sterling City (1-0) W: Garden City, 74-26 4

5 Gilmer Union Hill (1-0) W: Stephenville Faith, 57-12 5

6 White Deer (1-0) W: Strawn, 48-36 6

7 May (1-0) W: Bryson, 70-14 7

8 Leakey (0-0) Idle 8

9 Happy (1-0) W: Groom, 68-20 NR

10 Blum (1-0) W: Aquilla, 56-6 NR

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 1 LW

1 Balmorhea (0-1) L: Rankin, 38-36 1

2 Calvert (0-1) L: Borden County, 62-42 3

3 Richland Springs (0-0) Idle 4

4 Jayton (1-0) W: Ira, 50-28 5

5 Strawn (0-1) L: White Deer, 48-36 7

6 Blackwell (0-1) L: Eden, 62-60 6

7 Grandfalls-Royalty (0-0) Idle 10

8 Klondike (1-0) W: McLean, 52-6 NR

9 Matador Motley County (0-1) L: Westbrook, 58-36 2

10 Oakwood (0-0) Idle NR

