WHITEHOUSE — After an uncharacteristic slow start in Wednesday's Class 5A playoff opener, the Huntsville Lady Hornets settled in and did what they have all season — blow their opponent away with sound defense and overwhelming offensive firepower.
Senior Kylie Grisham carried Huntsville through the early innings, providing a pair of solo shots that accounted for the only runs of the first three frames. Texas High cut the gap down to one run in the top of the fourth, but it was all Lady Hornets after that, rattling off 11 runs in the final two innings to secure a 13-3 run-rule victory.
"I've been struggling with hitting lately, so I just wanted to get a base hit," said Grisham, who went 3-of-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. "I wasn't trying for the home run, I was just trying to get to first."
"Kylie was a spark plug for us," Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryan added. "She always has been and always will be, and she's going to be greatly missed next year. When Kylie Grisham gets on, great things happen."
Texas High provided the Lady Hornets with a scare in the top of the fourth, scoring on a walk to cut the deficit to 2-1. Kylee Lehman ending the threat there, however, forcing a pair of infield pop ups to strand the bases loaded.
Lehman received the win after allowing three earned runs and striking out six in a five-inning complete game.
"One of the great things about my team is they adjust really well throughout the whole game," Bryan said. "I think they made great adjustments. We came out and had those first-game playoff jitters — you're nervous, you're excited, all those things combined. They settled in during the fourth inning, got their composure and looked like the team I know and love."
Every batter for the Lady Hornets drove in runs during the fourth and fifth innings, as they turned a one-run game into a blowout.
JJ Duke, a freshman playing in her first career high school playoff game, went 2-for-4 with a game-high four RBIs — ending the game with a two-run home run in the fifth. Jensen Vienne and Brilee Wiggins also went deep for Huntsville.
"It's really tough, but I think we've got it," Duke said of the playoff atmosphere. "We just need to keep pushing."
Huntsville will look to wrap up the series on Friday, with first pitch for game two set for 6 p.m. at Whitehouse High School. If necessary, a decisive third game will take place later that evening.
