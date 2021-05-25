Huntsville senior Kylie Grisham is the latest member of the Lady Hornets to secure an opportunity to play softball at the collegiate level.
Grisham, a first-team all-district catcher for 2021 District 16-5A champions, signed a letter of intent to continue her career at LeTourneau University earlier this week. Surrounded by friends, family, coaches and teammates, she made her commitment official on Monday morning during a ceremony at the high school.
“It was really a small, homey place ... and I just kind of like that environment where everyone knows everyone,” Grisham said of what drove her decision to sign with LeTourneau.
Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryan — who played at Mississippi College, a rival of LeTourneau, back in her playing days — admits that the program is going to miss Grisham greatly, from both a talent and leadership perspective.
“Kylie is a great kid and she's one that's going to be sorely missed. When it comes to academics, athletics, everything, she pushes herself to be the best she can be,” Bryan said. “I think she'll do extremely well. Unfortunately LeTourneau was in my conference when I was in college, but I'll cheer for the blue and gold.
“Just in general, she's one of the kids you looked to for leadership. She was the one that directed traffic behind the plate, and she's the one that started it off for us on offense. She took everything into her hands, and took everybody under her wing and tried to make them the best they could be.”
The Lady Hornets went 1-15 in league play when Grisham and the rest of their outgoing senior class were freshmen. This spring, they rolled to an undefeated district championship before reaching the Class 5A regional quarterfinals.
Grisham played a vital part in Huntsville’s historic 2021 run, batting .404 with a .515 on-base percentage, five home runs, 20 RBI, 53 runs scored, 34 stolen bases, six doubles and two triples. She also struck out just six times all season, while posting a .991 fielding percentage and catching 10 runners stealing behind the plate.
“It really meant a lot,” Grisham said. “My freshman year we only won one game the whole year, so being able to go from that to this year was a really big deal. ... We all grew together and built each other up.”
