Former Huntsville standout Jaylon Griffin made his commitment to the University of Central Florida official on Wednesday, signing his national letter of intent to play football for the Golden Knights.
“I'm glad that it's officially official,” Griffin said in a video posted to Twitter. “I'm excited to be on campus in the spring and get to work with my teammates, as well as bring some championships to Orlando.”
Griffin — who played at Kilgore College last season — earned first-team all-district honors as a senior at Huntsville in 2018, hauling in 49 catches for nearly 1,200 yards and 20 touchdowns as the Hornets reached the Class 5A, Division II Region III title game. A contributor in track and field and basketball as well, Griffin shared The Item’s 2018 co-Male Athlete of the Year honors with teammate and current University of Texas defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat.
Over 30 Division I programs offered Griffin during his recruiting process. With a 41-7 record over the past four years, including back-to-back undefeated regular seasons in 2017 and 2018, UCF’s winning tradition played a vital role in securing his services.
“I wanted to be a part of a winning program,” the 6-foot-3 receiver told The Item earlier this year. “They’ve been making history the past few years, and I’m looking forward to helping them continue that.”
