Huntsville’s senior hitter Madison Grekstas has been voted to Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week for Week 8, after an online vote.
The senior hitter played a big part in the Lady Hornets Friday night win over Kingwood Park. Grekstas went off for 19 kills in the four-set win over the Lady Panthers.
Huntsville (24-18, 4-3 District 16 5A) is nearing the end of its season and after the win, flipped with Kingwood Park for second place in the district. The Lady Hornets will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Nacogdoches for another bout with the Lady Dragons.
Other nominees for this award were New Waverly’s Lance Dunn and Jeremy Miles.
The Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week is selected weekly via an online poll at www.itemonline.com. A new poll is available at 6 a.m. each Sunday and closes at noon Monday.
