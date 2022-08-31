HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston State University’s head volleyball coach Brenda Gray coached her way to her 750th career win Tuesday night on Sam Houston’s home court of the Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum.
The Kats would go on to sweep Prairie View A&M to get the win
“I don’t think about things like that,” Gray said. “It’s not about me. The wins come along with what we are doing but it’s all about the journey the kids go through. I am fortunate enough to have a great job working for a great administration. This is my life.”
Sam Houston opened the match on the right foot. The Kats would rush out to a quick 13-3 lead in Set 1.
They wouldn’t stop there.
The Kat’s freshman Madison Dyer would lead the match with 10 kills and has played a strong role as the Bearkat's middle blocker. Dyer leads the team with 47 kills through 15 sets played. She also has 16 blocks as a defender.
“She is explosive,” Gray said. “She loves what she does and is learning our system. She made all tournament this past weekend and she’s up there for a reason.”
Sam Houston doesnt’t have a home match d until its Sept. 22. conference game with Stephen F. Austin.
“We wanted to open here at home before conference started,” Gray said. “It’s great to play at home. We get more experience and we are starting four freshmen. The more they get to play the better they will be.”
Now the Kats will head back on the road. SHSU will head to Corpus Christi for the Islanders Invitational. There the Kats will play TXAMUCC, SMU and Indiana over the upcoming weekend.
Before returning back they will also face Texas A&M in College Station and compete in the Bobcat Invitational against Texas State, Ole Miss and Wake Forest. Sam Houston will open their WAC schedule on the road against Abilene Christian on Sept. 22 in Abilene.
“We set up the tournaments in the preseason to see what we can where we are and what we need to work on,” Gray said. “We travel a lot this year no matter how you look at it. Whether it's in the WAC or Conference USA and we will get used to that. We want to try and get ourselves in the top 50 and that’s why we schedule what we have. As a team, we love a challenge.”
