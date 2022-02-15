HUNTSVILLE — After weeks of preparation and plenty of scrimmages, Huntsville softball hit the diamond for their first game of the season where they faced Shepherd.
The Lady Hornets were able to walk away with the 14-0 victory through five innings, where junior Hope Grant struck out 12 of the 15 batters she faced, completing a perfect game.
“I think coming off of Saturday, we saw a lot of struggles with our offense and to see our girls put together their offense and not only hit, but to do it as a team,” Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryan said. “We executed hits when we needed to and we tried a couple of things on offense. We pushed the pace and I think they did a phenomenal job and put together timely hits.”
Grant was given the nod for the first game of the season and did not disappoint through 15 batters.
Her defense played stellar for the three outs they needed with sophomore shortstop JJ Duke coming up with a spectacular play to keep the perfect game.
“She threw a perfect game, there’s nothing to be mad at,” Bryan noted. “When she needed her defense to come behind, they did and we had a couple of routine outs. She threw amazingly today, she did a great job.”
Offense was something the Lady Hornets are used to; six Hornet hitters compiled nine hits, while eight of the nine reached base safely.
Duke and senior Alexis Taylor added two RBI’s in the win. Taylor went 2-3 from the plate, while Duke went 1-2 scoring once.
“We started on top and we had a plan, I think they executed and I think we did a good job,” Bryan added.
The Lady Hornets will now head to the Richland NFCA Leadoff tournament in Bryan. Their games are TBD.
