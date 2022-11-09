HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville’s senior Hope Grant has made it official to play college softball at the next level.
The senior pitcher and first baseman has signed with Northeast Texas Community College to continue her academic and softball career.
Grant has played a major role in the Lady Hornets as their primary first baseman. In the 2021 season, Grant played in 35 games and had three errors on 102 total chances last season.
She brings a big bat for the Lady Hornets. In 35 games last year, Grant hit a .366 average with 41 hits.
Grant then brings the threat as a pitcher, too. She made 26 appearances last season, had an ERA of 3.56 and struck out 60 opposing batters.
“I’m excited because I get to meet a lot of people, especially softball girls because they are so funny and joyful,” Grant said.
“For me it’s great because Hope didn’t know what she wanted to do,” Huntsville softball head coach Morgan Bryan said. “When I first moved here,3 I saw her playing select softball. For the three years she’s been on varsity she has shown me growth every year. It’s great to see her have the thought of ‘I want to go to college and pursue my education’ and playing softball at the same time. I know softball is something she truly loves. Being able to do something you love at the same time you continue your education is awesome. I can only imagine great things for her at Northeast Texas.”
Grant will now return for one more season with the Lady Hornets before she heads to Northeast Texas Community College next fall.
