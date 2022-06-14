HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville junior pitcher and first baseman has been selected to the Texas Girls coaching associations All-Star Team.
Grant, a two-year starter for the Lady Hornets, has played a pivotal role for Huntsville whether her skills were needed offensively, in the circle or as a first baseman.
In her junior campaign, Grant saw 119 plate appearances where she nabbed 41 hits, leaving her with a .366 batting average for the year. She would also collect two home runs while driving in 27 runs.
While she also had a strong bat, her defensive push at first base yielded a fielding percentage of .971. In 102 chances, she had three errors. She would be named the district 16, 5A defensive player of the year.
Grant would also find herself in the circle where she would be the secondary pitcher for the Lady Hornets. She would throw 65.2 innings of work for the Lady Hornets striking out 60 of the 299 batters she faced.
That performance has landed Grant on the Blue team. The event will be played in Arlington on July 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.