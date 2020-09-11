TARKINGTON — Two-way star Treylin Goodman scored on both sides of the ball Friday night to lead Trinity to a 26-13 road win over Tarkington.
The victory marked the Tigers’ first since 2018, snapping a 14-game losing streak.
“It’s a long time coming. … We’ve been telling the kids to trust the process with what we’re doing, but sometimes they need to see a W on the board to continue to trust it,” Trinity head coach Patrick Goodman said.
“It feels really good,” Treylin added. “We’ve been working hard, and we didn’t let us being 0-2 bring us down.”
Goodman, a senior that starts at running back and linebacker, accounted for three of Trinity’s four touchdowns.
The first occurred with just over five minutes left in the second quarter and the Tigers trailing 7-0, when Goodman corralled an interception off a tipped pass and returned it 43 yards for a score. He proceeded to run in the ensuing two-point conversion, putting Trinity ahead for the rest of the night.
Goodman also provided a pair of rushing touchdowns to go along with 54 yards on the ground, while Kadarius Goodall rushed for 79 yards and a score.
“The interception was really big because I could see our team getting down,” Treylin said. “I told them to keep their head up, and after the interception the whole momentum changed. The whole game changed after that.”
Coach Goodman credits his team’s defensive effort as a driving force in Friday’s victory, with the Tigers holding Tarkington to just 199 total yards.
Junior defensive lineman Austin Cummins was among Trinity’s top contributors on defense, recording four tackles for loss and a sack.
“I like what our defense is doing,” the coach said. “They give up some every so often, but as a whole, they’ve been solid. They’ve been keeping us around and giving us a chance.”
Tarkington trailed by 13, but found itself driving deep into Trinity territory in the final minutes. The Tigers’ defense, however, ensured that was as close as the Longhorns would get.
Trinity’s pass rush forced a fourth-down incompletion at the 16-yard line, resulting in a game-sealing turnover on downs with 1:13 remaining.
“It was the greatest feeling in the world,” Cummins said. “I was glad to do it with my teammates.
Trinity returns to action next Friday at home against Anderson-Shiro. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
