NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly‘s girls' basketball coach Donna Gilliam is set to host her annual basketball camp.
Coach Gilliam’s “intense” basketball camp is open to kids from kindergarten to seniors in high school looking to learn the basics and improve their basketball skills.
The camp will be held in New Waverly’s junior high gym June 6-8 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Contact coach Gilliam at dgilliam@new-waverly.k12.tx.us or by phone at (936)203-0493. The cost of the camp is $65 and all campers will receive a t-shirt and a camp certificate.
Registration for the camp will close on June 6.
