Been spending some time around the house lately? Just a little? We all have.
My kitchen has never been so clean, my yard so thoroughly weeded. I’ve read books that I didn’t even know I had.
But you can still get outside. Walking, bicycling, and running are perfectly acceptable right now, and lots of people in Walker County have taken advantage of beautiful weather to spend some time exercising.
Every day I run, bike or walk, often traveling through Eastham-Thomason Park in the late afternoon. There I always see lots of people out walking, jogging, working out on the equipment or playing a little frisbee. In these somber times, it’s a delight to see so many people enjoying themselves.
Running through town last month was eerie. The traffic was light, the streets were quiet and nothing was open. You felt as if you were in a movie, or an episode of Rick and Morty, in which nothing is working as it should.
And yet, it’s still a beautiful day — with this run burning two beers’ worth of calories, which will promptly get imbibed when I finish. What’s not to like?
In these trying times a routine can be your friend. Runners have a routine and we aren’t going to break it now. The runners I know are maintaining their schedule. Some are even racing, by doing virtual races that require you to run a set distance, record your own time, and submit it.
So my advice to you is this: get outside. Talk a walk or a run or go for a bike ride. Keep a six-foot distance from other people, which is not hard to do. Get some sunlight and fresh air, and take part in the joy that is the Texas outdoors.
RECENT RACE RESULTS
March 7 - The Woodlands Marathon, The Woodlands
Marathon
Jason Wallace 3:17:56
Maria Wicker 4:33:48
Half Marathon
Dan Byrne 1:24:50 (1st in age group)
Steve Pecina 1:47:51
Kelly Blissett 2:20:45
Ken Johnson 3:16:26 (2nd in age group)
March 7 - Run Houston! Minute Maid Park, Houston
10k
Keyshawn Battle 46:09 (1st in age group)
Cindy Pate 1:42:39
February 29 - Rodeo Run, Houston
10k
Steve Bickford 49:37
5k
Cathy Bickford 48:20
