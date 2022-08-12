CENTERVILLE — The pads were on and New Waverly was lining up against opponents in orange jerseys instead of their own team colors.
The Bulldogs and Tigers ran several team drills against each other before playing a varsity quarter of football.
After one quarter, Centerville held a 14-7 lead when the clock ran out.
“I purposely scrimmaged Centerville. I think they are the best team in our area,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “That’s a physical team and a lot of guys emerged that we were hoping would. Some didn’t do quite what we expected, but thankfully it's a scrimmage. We had bursts of energy. We did some good things out there. Jeremy Miles will be back next week. We get two offensive linemen back in about four weeks. That will complete our offense.”
While there is a lot happening during these scrimmages with first-team offense and defense drills to quarters, New Waverly's offense was different than previous years.
With senior Evan Erwin taking the helm, the Dogs lose a bit of the RPO-style offense they had. However, they can be explosive downfield. While Jeremy Miles didn’t play in the scrimmage, Erwin still had Joe Bryant to hit in stride. Notably, Bryant reached over a defender to pull in a ball during the quarter play.
New Waverly went down 14-0 after two stalled drives, but the offense roared back. New Waverly would go down and score. They would then get the ball back but an interception would end the scrimmage.
Even with that, the Bulldogs poised a never-give-up attitude.
“That’s what happens when you have big playmakers,” Schaub said. “We are fortunate to have a few of those. You can never really count us out because the quarterback can throw it to anybody and the receivers can out-jump a lot of folks. Hopefully, we will do it all season.”
For the Bulldog's defense, it was an eye-opening moment.
The Tigers, would drive downfield and score on their first two poessions, on top of several effective plays that shook Bulldog defenders.
While it is a learning curve, there were still plenty of positives from the outing.
“We had some kids that impressed us,” Schaub said. “Centerville’s offense is tough to assimilate. It was good to see the physicality. I thought our tackling was decent. It’s something to build on.”
New Waverly will have one more chance to get things going in the right direction. The Bulldogs will scrimmage Hearne on Aug. 18 at Bulldog Stadium. The scrimmage will start at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.