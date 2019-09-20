Gameday Central

NEW WAVERLY — The New Waverly Bulldogs will look to make it three in a row tonight, as the Trinity Tigers come to town.

New Waverly — who will have its homecoming festivities at halftime — is off to a 2-1 start, while Trinity is still seeking its first win of the year. Check back for highlights, photos and updates throughout the night.

GAME INFO

Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Bulldog Stadium

Last year: Trinity 30, New Waverly 0

HIGHLIGHTS 

PHOTOS

SCORING SUMMARY

