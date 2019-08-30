Game time #Huntsville #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/mjDSneb1l1— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
The Huntsville Hornets kick off their 2019 campaign Friday night with a home game against Willis at Bowers Stadium.
Huntsville enters the season looking to build off last year's run to the state quarterfinals, which included an undefeated District 10-5A Division II title. Willis, meanwhile, will aim to get back to the playoffs following a 2-8 season.
Check back throughout the night for highlights, photos and live updates from this season-opening rivalry matchup.
GAME INFO
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Venue: Bowers Stadium
Last year: Huntsville 34, Willis 24
PREVIEW
One hour from kickoff, as Huntsville takes on rival Willis in its season opener #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/WYNGVe5HaQ— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 30, 2019
Hornets focused on task at hand as they begin quest for state titile
Huntsville vs. Willis preview podcast
HIGHLIGHTS
The Hornets are here #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/TdBv7iJeoK— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
Matthew Southern ➡️ Miles Tatum pic.twitter.com/w9hnMD0CHB— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
Cameron Myers crosses the goal line for Huntsville’s first TD of 2019 pic.twitter.com/pJDvWtWTiH— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
Matthew Southern to Jordan Woodberry for six, Huntsville leads Willis 14-7 with 6:11 left in the first quarter #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/I4mnb1AiSI— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
Beautiful throw, beautiful catch. Matthew Southern hits Justin Butcher to put Huntsville up 21-7. pic.twitter.com/qFXJpsUT8H— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
Quaterian Riles with a TFL pic.twitter.com/NH1WrLpah4— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
Cameron Myers turns on the jets pic.twitter.com/xhhQBW7MzB— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
Cameron Myers races past the Willis defense to put Huntsville up 27-14 #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/byu0f3r230— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
Will Barnes to Kobe Lewis pic.twitter.com/aUlbtic5Ir— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
Ed Bobino bats down a pass for another Huntsville stop on third down pic.twitter.com/7zZFobVy1E— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
Jordan Brown cleans up on a sweep pic.twitter.com/gccix4gLNf— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
Landed out of bounds, but what a snag by Tyrique Carter pic.twitter.com/7BzehnaC37— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
Latel Sweat scoop and score for six to put Huntsville up 34-22, looks like he got some of that playmaking ability from his big bro @Tvondre_ #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/L6BGYNrw9D— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
The Hornets are hyped after Kobe Lewis pulls down an interception in the end zone. Huntsville leads Willis 34-22 in the third. pic.twitter.com/UK8DHlMxhM— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
Cameron Myers breaks another big run pic.twitter.com/VU88UuXPKe— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
Jordan Brown and Latel Sweat Team up for another third-down stop pic.twitter.com/iCvI5ifH5R— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
Briceon Hayes and Quaterian Riles with the sack pic.twitter.com/pFxcTGdeLW— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
PHOTOS
SCORING SUMMARY
Q1- 10:10
Johnny McHenry rushes for a four yard TD (Extra Point good)
Willis leads 7-0
Q1- 8:38
C. Myers with an 13 yard touchdown rush(Extra Point Good)
Hornets tie it up 7-7
Q1- 6:11
M. Southern to C. Woodberry for a 41 yard Touchdown pass. (Extra Point Good)
Hornets go up 14-7
Q1- 4:29
M. Southern to J. Butcher for a 33 yard touchdown pass. (Extra Point Good)
Hornets take a 21-7 lead.
Q1- :52 J. McHenery rushes for a four yard touchdown. (Extra Point Good)
Huntsville leads 21-14.
Q2- 11:52
C. Myers 29 yard touchdown rush. (Extra Point No Good)
Hornets go up 27-14.
Q2- 3:48
S. Bardwell pass completed to J. McCoy for 32 yard Touchdown(Two Point Conversion Good)
Hornets still lead 27-22
Q2- :23
L. Sweat recovers a fumble for a touchdown.
Hornets go up 34-22.
Q3- 2:03
T. Carter to N. Hambright for a 46 yard touchdown. (Extra Point Good)
Hornets go up 41-22
