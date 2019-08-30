Huntsville vs. Willis

The Huntsville Hornets kick off their 2019 campaign Friday night with a home game against Willis at Bowers Stadium.

Huntsville enters the season looking to build off last year's run to the state quarterfinals, which included an undefeated District 10-5A Division II title. Willis, meanwhile, will aim to get back to the playoffs following a 2-8 season.

GAME INFO

Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Bowers Stadium

Last year: Huntsville 34, Willis 24

PREVIEW

Hornets focused on task at hand as they begin quest for state titile

Huntsville vs. Willis preview podcast

SCORING SUMMARY

Q1- 10:10

Johnny McHenry rushes for a four yard TD (Extra Point good)

Willis leads 7-0

Q1- 8:38

C. Myers with an 13 yard touchdown rush(Extra Point Good)

Hornets tie it up 7-7

Q1- 6:11

M. Southern to C. Woodberry for a 41 yard Touchdown pass. (Extra Point Good) 

Hornets go up 14-7

Q1- 4:29

M. Southern to J. Butcher for a 33 yard touchdown pass. (Extra Point Good)

Hornets take a 21-7 lead.

Q1- :52 J. McHenery rushes for a four yard touchdown. (Extra Point Good)

Huntsville leads 21-14.

Q2- 11:52

C. Myers 29 yard touchdown rush. (Extra Point No Good)

Hornets go up 27-14.

Q2- 3:48 

S. Bardwell pass completed to J. McCoy for 32 yard Touchdown(Two Point Conversion Good)

Hornets still lead 27-22 

Q2- :23

L. Sweat recovers a fumble for a touchdown.

Hornets go up 34-22.

Q3- 2:03 

T. Carter to  N. Hambright for a 46 yard touchdown. (Extra Point Good)

Hornets go up 41-22

