The Huntsville Hornets look to improve to 2-0 tonight, as fellow Class 5A Division II contender Port Neches-Groves comes to town.
Check back throughout the night for highlights, photos and live updates from the game.
GAME INFO
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Venue: Bowers Stadium
Last year: Huntsville 31, Port Neches-Groves 14
PREVIEW
Hornets ready for 'better-coached,' 'more physical' matchup against PNG
PODCAST: Huntsville vs. Port Neches-Groves preview
Huntsville vs. Port Neches-Groves kicks off in an hour, go to https://t.co/PwLkEhisBR for highlights, photos and live updates throughout the night #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/bWmoiVakNj— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 6, 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
PHOTOS
The Huntsville Hornet QB Club is hosting a tailgate in the Bowers Stadium parking before tonight’s game against PNG. Free food and water, plus spirit gear for sale. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/WUrsgB67LC— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 6, 2019
SCORING SUMMARY
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.