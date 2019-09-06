tunnel

Huntsville players run out of the tunnel prior last week's season opener against Willis.

 Joseph Brown/The Item

The Huntsville Hornets look to improve to 2-0 tonight, as fellow Class 5A Division II contender Port Neches-Groves comes to town.

Check back throughout the night for highlights, photos and live updates from the game.

GAME INFO

Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Bowers Stadium

Last year: Huntsville 31, Port Neches-Groves 14

PREVIEW

Hornets ready for 'better-coached,' 'more physical' matchup against PNG 

PODCAST: Huntsville vs. Port Neches-Groves preview

HIGHLIGHTS

PHOTOS

SCORING SUMMARY

Tags