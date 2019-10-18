DSC_1212.JPG

The Huntsville Hornets will look to inch one step closer to a playoff berth Friday night against Lamar Consolidated.

Huntsville and Lamar enter the game tied for third-place in District 10-5A Division II at 2-1. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Bowers Stadium, check back for highlights, photos and updates throughout the night:

PHOTOS

HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING UPDATES

Q1-3:44

T. Carter with a 13 yard touchdown rush. (Extra Point Good)

Hornets lead 7-0

Q2- 11:53

M. Southern pass completed to W. Barnes for a 27 yard touchdown. (Extra Point Good)

Hornets lead 14-0

Q2- 10:37

T. Carter with a 27 yard rushing touchdown. (Two Point Conversion Good)

Hornets lead 22-0

Q3- 3:17

B. Harris to C. Dotson for a 77 yard touchdown. (Extra Point Good)

Hornets lead 22-7 

Q3- 0:50

McWilliams rushes for a 65 yard touchdown. (Extra Point Good)

Hornets lead 22-14

Q4- 11:55

T. Carter rushes for a 4 yard touchdown. (Extra Point No Good)

Hornets lead 28-14

Q4- 8:23

B. Harris connects with R. Glover for a 31 yard touchdown. (Extra Point Good)

Hornets lead 28-21

Tags

Recommended for you