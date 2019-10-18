The Huntsville Hornets will look to inch one step closer to a playoff berth Friday night against Lamar Consolidated.
Huntsville and Lamar enter the game tied for third-place in District 10-5A Division II at 2-1. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Bowers Stadium, check back for highlights, photos and updates throughout the night:
PHOTOS
HIGHLIGHTS
Briceon Hayes sacks the QB on first down pic.twitter.com/eE47zQtyAn— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 19, 2019
Huntsville recovers a fumble in Lamar Consolidated territory, tie game in the first #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/CqgEP1Oget— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 19, 2019
Tyrique Carter carries it in to put Huntsville up 7-0 with 3:44 left in the first quarter #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/vsc1XPnDpu— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 19, 2019
Booming kick by Christian Avelar pic.twitter.com/3UQyFCmnx7— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 19, 2019
Briceon Hayes brings down the ball carrier in the backfield pic.twitter.com/qlXETUQKIO— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 19, 2019
Briceon Hayes with his second sack of the night pic.twitter.com/m3xzRvdUZR— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 19, 2019
Great catch by Justin Butcher pic.twitter.com/6o7LFF9A6q— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 19, 2019
Nate Hambright breaks away for a big run pic.twitter.com/i6PBUCzGG1— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 19, 2019
Nate Hambright breaks away for a big run pic.twitter.com/i6PBUCzGG1— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 19, 2019
Tyrique Carter with a big punt return pic.twitter.com/mvJRzQz3TA— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 19, 2019
Tyrique Carter takes it 27 yards to the house, and Huntsville is rolling. Hornets lead Lamar Consolidated 22-0 with 10:37 left in the second #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/WA1JzsS6o6— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 19, 2019
Javen Brown breaks up the pass pic.twitter.com/fhfZWgugxF— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 19, 2019
Huntsville gets off the field on third down pic.twitter.com/BOuAr4odB1— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 19, 2019
Matthew Southern to Miles Tatum pic.twitter.com/qlLjQM8ZpR— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 19, 2019
Nate Hambright breaks away for a first down pic.twitter.com/k5Dn9ymReU— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 19, 2019
Sebastian Patterson with a TFL on third down pic.twitter.com/ILqifOM59e— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 19, 2019
Tyrique Carter holds on despite the contact, Huntsville at the Lamar Consolidated 34 with 12 seconds left in half pic.twitter.com/PZdgOoLzNu— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 19, 2019
Quaterian Riles sacks the QB pic.twitter.com/tg8grZ3OhD— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 19, 2019
Briceon Hayes and Jordan Brown sack the QB on third down pic.twitter.com/xnLeq967gy— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 19, 2019
Sebastian Patterson picks up a fourth-down sack to keep the shutout alive pic.twitter.com/PU2E13cw8G— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 19, 2019
Matthew Southern hits Will Barnes on a deep pass pic.twitter.com/wmeHs1z6uq— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 19, 2019
Justin Butcher returns the kick to midfield pic.twitter.com/HknyPlODkI— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 19, 2019
Nate Hambright with another long run pic.twitter.com/giPEHTxdHA— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 19, 2019
Miles Tatum gets Huntsville into the red zone pic.twitter.com/0pMoIrrW8b— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 19, 2019
Tyrique Carter’s third TD of the night puts Huntsville up 28-14 with 11:15 remaining #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/rJIxN4pqK7— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 19, 2019
Big hit on the return pic.twitter.com/tFyipDiL9R— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 19, 2019
Sebastian Patterson with another TFL pic.twitter.com/mCUCa5FMTf— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 19, 2019
SCORING UPDATES
Q1-3:44
T. Carter with a 13 yard touchdown rush. (Extra Point Good)
Hornets lead 7-0
Q2- 11:53
M. Southern pass completed to W. Barnes for a 27 yard touchdown. (Extra Point Good)
Hornets lead 14-0
Q2- 10:37
T. Carter with a 27 yard rushing touchdown. (Two Point Conversion Good)
Hornets lead 22-0
Q3- 3:17
B. Harris to C. Dotson for a 77 yard touchdown. (Extra Point Good)
Hornets lead 22-7
Q3- 0:50
McWilliams rushes for a 65 yard touchdown. (Extra Point Good)
Hornets lead 22-14
Q4- 11:55
T. Carter rushes for a 4 yard touchdown. (Extra Point No Good)
Hornets lead 28-14
Q4- 8:23
B. Harris connects with R. Glover for a 31 yard touchdown. (Extra Point Good)
Hornets lead 28-21
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.