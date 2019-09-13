COLLEGE STATION — The Huntsville Hornets are set to close out non-district play Friday night against a familiar opponent.
Huntsville (2-0) heads on the road to College Station (0-1), looking to avenge its lone regular-season loss of last season. The Hornets are riding a two-game winning streak following victories over Willis and Port Neches-Groves, while the Cougars are seeking their first win after falling to Richmond Foster in their season opener.
Check back throughout the night for highlights, photos and live updates from the game:
GAME INFO
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Venue: Cougar Field
Last year: College Station 20, Huntsville 7
PREVIEW
Huntsville aims to play complete game at College Station
PODCAST: Huntsville vs. College Station preview
HIGHLIGHTS
PHOTOS
SCORING SUMMARY
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.