969FD777-E15A-4F15-A73D-A44BA9495754.jpeg
Joseph Brown/The Item

COLLEGE STATION — The Huntsville Hornets are set to close out non-district play Friday night against a familiar opponent. 

Huntsville (2-0) heads on the road to College Station (0-1), looking to avenge its lone regular-season loss of last season. The Hornets are riding a two-game winning streak following victories over Willis and Port Neches-Groves, while the Cougars are seeking their first win after falling to Richmond Foster in their season opener.

Check back throughout the night for highlights, photos and live updates from the game:

GAME INFO

Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Cougar Field

Last year: College Station 20, Huntsville 7

PREVIEW

Huntsville aims to play complete game at College Station

PODCAST: Huntsville vs. College Station preview

HIGHLIGHTS

PHOTOS

SCORING SUMMARY

Tags

Recommended for you