entrance

CLEVELAND — The Huntsville Hornets will attempt to get back on track Friday night, as they head on the road for a showdown with the Cleveland Indians.

Check back for highlights and scoring updates throughout the game.

GAME INFO

Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Cleveland High School

Last year: Huntsville 84, Cleveland 0

PREVIEW

Hornets ready to bounce back at Cleveland

PODCAST: Huntsville vs. Cleveland preview, A&M Consolidated recap

HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING UPDATES

Q1 - 11:37

M. Southern pass to J. Butcher for a five yard Touchdown. (Extra Point Good)

Hornets lead 7-0 

Q1 - 8:40

J. Baker rushes for a four yard touchdown. (Extra Point Good)

Hornets lead 14-0

Q1 - 7:04 

Hornets force a safety 

Hornets lead 16-0

Q1 - 6.26

M. Southern connects to T. Carter for a 20 yard touchdown. (Extra Point Good)

Hornets lead 23-0

Q1- 3:05

M. Southern finds J. Baez for a 43 yard touchdown. (Extra Point Good)

Hornets lead 30-0

Q2 - 5:14

T. Carter finds the endzone for another Hornets Touchdown (Extra Point Good)

Hornets lead 37-0

Q2 - 2:49

M. Southern connects to J. Baker for an 11 yard Touchdown.(Extra Point Good)

Hornets lead 44-0 

Q3 - 8:30

J. Baker with a 56 yard catch and run from M. Southern for a touchdown. (Extra Point Good)

Hornets lead 51-0

Q3 - 2:52

A. Wilson rushes for a 14 yard touchdown. (Extra Point Good)

Hornets lead 58-0