CLEVELAND — The Huntsville Hornets will attempt to get back on track Friday night, as they head on the road for a showdown with the Cleveland Indians.
GAME INFO
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Venue: Cleveland High School
Last year: Huntsville 84, Cleveland 0
PREVIEW
Hornets ready to bounce back at Cleveland
PODCAST: Huntsville vs. Cleveland preview, A&M Consolidated recap
HIGHLIGHTS
Big run by Tyrique Carter on the first play from scrimmage pic.twitter.com/UYu85gtOvm— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 5, 2019
Matthew Southern hits Justin Butcher to put Huntsville up 7-0 early #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/jv9ohsaif5— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 5, 2019
Briceon Hayes leads a group TFL on the Hornets’ first defensive snap pic.twitter.com/Iuim5gaQTY— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 5, 2019
Jayden Baker fights his way into the end zone for his first TD of the year. Huntsville leads 14-0 #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/WOtlZkQbM6— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 5, 2019
Jordan Brown shoots through the O-line for a sack pic.twitter.com/4MtZbrsxvM— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 5, 2019
Briceon Hayes sacks the QB for a safety, Huntsville leads Cleveland 16-0 early #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/xJo5c7hB1D— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 5, 2019
Matthew Southern finds Tyrique Carter, who makes a pair of defenders miss on his way to the end zone pic.twitter.com/OFYu0KJSRC— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 5, 2019
Jordan Brown stops the ball carrier in the backfield on fourth down pic.twitter.com/0QkjTSgYE9— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 5, 2019
Jaden Schroeder returns the punt to the 1 yd line pic.twitter.com/SJGJkLxeJ9— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 5, 2019
Anderson Davis with the stop on the opening kickoff of the third pic.twitter.com/p3IYhE8RHc— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 5, 2019
Matthew Southern to Jayden Baker from 56 yards out, Hornets lead 51-0 pic.twitter.com/JDYiRad2BR— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 5, 2019
AJ Wilson to Tyrique Carter for a long screen pic.twitter.com/EQVzzawLYK— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 5, 2019
AJ Wilson takes it himself for the first TD of his varsity career pic.twitter.com/5Fo1GKI78m— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 5, 2019
SCORING UPDATES
Q1 - 11:37
M. Southern pass to J. Butcher for a five yard Touchdown. (Extra Point Good)
Hornets lead 7-0
Q1 - 8:40
J. Baker rushes for a four yard touchdown. (Extra Point Good)
Hornets lead 14-0
Q1 - 7:04
Hornets force a safety
Hornets lead 16-0
Q1 - 6.26
M. Southern connects to T. Carter for a 20 yard touchdown. (Extra Point Good)
Hornets lead 23-0
Q1- 3:05
M. Southern finds J. Baez for a 43 yard touchdown. (Extra Point Good)
Hornets lead 30-0
Q2 - 5:14
T. Carter finds the endzone for another Hornets Touchdown (Extra Point Good)
Hornets lead 37-0
Q2 - 2:49
M. Southern connects to J. Baker for an 11 yard Touchdown.(Extra Point Good)
Hornets lead 44-0
Q3 - 8:30
J. Baker with a 56 yard catch and run from M. Southern for a touchdown. (Extra Point Good)
Hornets lead 51-0
Q3 - 2:52
A. Wilson rushes for a 14 yard touchdown. (Extra Point Good)
Hornets lead 58-0
