The Huntsville Hornets will kick off District 10-5A Division II play Friday night with one of the biggest games in the state this week.
Sixth-ranked Huntsville (2-1) takes on No. 5 A&M Consolidated (3-0) at Bowers Stadium in a game that could serve as a defacto league title game.
Check back throughout the night for highlights, photos and live updates from the game:
GAME INFO
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Venue: Bowers Stadium
Last year: Huntsville 27, A&M Consolidated 7
PREVIEW
Huntsville vs. A&M Consolidated brings Texas-sized hype to Bowers Stadium
PODCAST: Huntsville vs. A&M Consolidated preview
HIGHLIGHTS
PHOTOS
SCORING SUMMARY
