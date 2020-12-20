Don't ask me how we made it to today, but it arrived.
Pandemic, logistics, cancellations, rescheduling ... And yet, the Texas high school football playoffs have made it to the regional semifinals.
It's been a memorable season for the Huntsville Hornets, who will take their 11-0 mark into the third round of the Class 5A, DII playoffs against Crosby.
This week’s playoff match will be held Saturday, Dec. 26 at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah. Kickoff will be at 2 p.m.
Tickets for the matchup will only be sold online at the Conroe ISD Athletics website, with adult tickets at $7, while student tickets are $4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.