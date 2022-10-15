Adrian Briones grew up in Huntsville and graduated from Huntsville High School in 2002 before heading to Tyler Junior College (TJC) as a walk-on defensive end.
After spending two years at TJC, he would transfer to Belhaven College in Jackson, Miss., to finish his playing career.
Now, Briones is currently the associate director of football performance for UCLA and helps create plans for injured offensive and defensive big-skill players to return to the field. He moved into the role after being at the University of Southern California as an assistant strength and conditioning coach for football during 2020 and 2021.
Briones first got his start in the profession in his senior year at Belhaven. That’s where he met strength coach Bo Sandoval who gave him a chance with small tasks.
“I helped out every now and then,” Briones said. “I did really small projects, special needs cards for my teammates and things like that.”
After being named an intern strength coach at Belhaven, Briones was selected for an internship with the United States Olympic Committee in Colorado Springs before the Beijing Olympics in 2008. He would also serve as a volunteer strength coach with the U.S. Air Force Academy at the same time.
But it wasn’t until he went to the University of Tennessee that Briones got his start in rehabilitation.
“I was there for three years and that's what really expedited my knowledge of dealing with healthy and injured athletes,” Briones said. “ I was very fortunate enough to work with very intelligent people and people that not only were intelligent but were also willing to share the knowledge and give it to the next upcoming group of coaches.”
While at Tennessee, Brinoes looked for other jobs to become a full-time coach, but his former strength coach, John Long, advised him to stay with the Volunteers program and things would work out.
Those things did.
In 2011, Briones would get his first full-time position with Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Fla. That job would serve as his first full-time coaching job and he worked with the men’s and women’s basketball, track and field, cross-country and golf teams. He also worked with women’s softball and volleyball, and helped out with the women’s bowling teams and baseball teams.
After two years, Briones was named the head strength and conditioning coach at Delaware State University - his first head strength and conditioning coach job.
For three years, Briones stayed at Delaware State University as its head strength coach before coming back to Texas.
Briones would come back to Texas in 2016 after his dad became sick. He would take a job with Houston Baptist University (HBU), now Houston Christian University, as the director of athletic performance.
During that time, he implemented training programs for the football team and both men’s and women’s track and field and cross-country teams. For two years, he worked at HBU before moving to Prairie View A&M for a year and a half. With the Panthers, Briones took over the Olympic sports and created training programs for men’s and women’s basketball, women’s soccer and men’s and women’s tennis.
But one day that changed. Briones was burnt out from working in sports and while working out alone, he saw himself in a mirror. With isolation, he thought about everything in life and decided he wanted a change.
“It was one of those moments in life where isolation occurs,” Briones said. “Where isolation occurs a lot of thoughts go through your mind. I saw my reflection in the mirror. And I mean honest to God, I asked myself ‘what the hell am I doing?’ I barely see my kids. I barely see my wife. Most coaches, were always at work, before the sun comes up and after the sun goes down. And I just thought about it. And again, the people I work with, with all sports and all the sports teams I enjoyed, but I wasn't fulfilled. I felt like it was one of those empty successes.”
Briones got out of sports after that and took a job as the director of health and wellness at the Delta Health Center in Mound Bayou, Miss. There he was no longer drawing up plans for division one level athletes but patients with high blood pressure and those who struggled to get out of chairs.
For seven months, Briones worked with clients from Delta before getting back into sports. Briones got a call from the University of Southern California to get back into sports and he did.
He would take a job with the Trojans to help with their football program, nearly three years removed from the sport.
But when he stepped on the campus of USC, he remembered why he got started in the profession.
“I was tired and I was burnt out,” Briones said. “The reason why I felt like that is that I lost focus of why I started the profession and that was to impact lives and to love and serve everybody that I can. When I came in, I went from -100 to 1 million and you know, getting to work with top-notch athletes.”
Briones’ tenure at USC was cut short after two years. The Trojans fired Clay Helton during the season and left several members scrambling for the rest of the season. Briones was one of those.
He would later be a part of the firings and was left to find a job. For two weeks, he worked at a local LA Fitness before he got on with Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins.
“If anything was out of alignment, it put it back in alignment,” Briones said. “And to make you realize like just being around any big organization where the sports are just business entertainment. How very fortunate individuals are to get to be in that realm of that atmosphere. Those two weeks humbled me and it put in perspective of if God would ever bless me again. I went gung ho with more mentoring than I've ever done in my entire life because we all have fight. We all have our shadows in our closet, right, every single one of us.”
Briones had more reflecting to do for those two weeks but was able to look back on his childhood in Huntsville.
When he was young, his mom would walk to work every day. Living close to the Wiesner dealership, she would walk to work at El Pollino, a Mexican restaurant near Sam Houston’s grave site. Briones' dad worked for the Texas Department of Corrections for 30 years and was a Vietnam veteran, with two siblings, there wasn’t a lot of extra to go around.
“Ever since I was a kid, I saw just to be thankful,” Briones said. “That was my upbringing, to work hard and to be thankful. I had other classmates and other friends who are very fortunate. There were many times when I wished we lived in a house in Elkins Lake. We had decent cars and we had more than just slices of bread and mayonnaise and baloney sandwiches just to eat. But you know what? I wouldn't trade it for the world.”
Those lessons kept Briones tough. Coming out of high school as a walk-on defensive end at Tyler Junior College, the odds were stacked against him. He was one of 127 to try out and became just one of 20 to play spring ball as a walk-on. From there he became one of seven to make the team, he was the lone member to make it to a four-year school after his two years at TJC. But all that helped him build a callused mind.
Briones still visits the area with his family to see his mom and gives him the chance to show his sons where he grew up. He gets to show them the hills he would run on for practice and just what life was like for him growing up.
“I showed him where I used to work out in the old Huntsville weight room, where Robert Wilcox got the new facility, Bowers Stadium where the recreational centers are. I used to run the hills and the stadium stands outside and just show him the journey of just that, the power of imagination and the power of your thoughts for power,” said Briones. “Everything’s about energy. You know, energy can only transfer. It can be destroyed or created. And, you know, just something that I teach my sons.”
“Sometimes you know it's good to cry. It's good to have those breakouts and those breakdowns and not to really have those moments of isolation. That's because that's where you really evaluate who you really are at the heart, your faith, your hope, your mindset, and knowing what you're doing. So at that, there's a blessing in the darkness and there are blessings in the light,” Briones said.
