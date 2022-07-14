NEW WAVERLY — Huntsville native and F.C. Eclipse coach David Ortiz will now take his talents to the next level.
“It’s exciting,” Ortiz said. “I’m honored to have a chance to coach at the high school level. I’m
excited to show off what I can do at the high school.”
Ortiz, who has been with F.C. Eclipse for a handful of years, will now become the boys’ and girls’ head coach after David Arana retired at the conclusion of the school year.
Arana brought soccer back to New Waverly back in 2018 with just an addition of a boys' team. The Bulldogs would add girls soccer in 2020.
Since the return, New Waverly soccer has had some up and downs but Ortiz is ready for the challenge.
“It’s a great step in my career,” Oritz said. “ I’ve always wanted to be a high school coach. I will always be a part of the eclipse but this is a solid stepping stone for my career. I appreciate New Waverly for giving me the opportunity. It’s a young program but I’m ready to come in and make great changes and put New Waverly on the map.”
“Coach Ortiz is well qualified to build on our soccer program after coach Arana’s retirement,” New Waverly Athletic Director Dean Schaub said. “He comes in with a strong resume in the sport. During his interview, he shared that coaching at the high school level was his dream job. We are excited to have him join our coaching family.”
Ortiz will also assist with the junior high football team.
