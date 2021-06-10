Sam Houston junior Clayton Fritsch just missed winning a medal in the pole vault at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on Wednesday.
Fritsch placed fourth with a height of 18 feet, 2 1/2 inches which he cleared on his final attempt. Ethan Bray of South Dakota (third place) and Keaton Daniel of Kentucky (second place) both cleared the same height but did it in fewer attempts to make the medal stand.
Joshua Smith just missed out on qualifying for the finals of the 400-meter hurdles. He finished 10th in the semifinals with a mark of 50.21 which was just behind the ninth-place finisher, Quivell Jordan of Houston who grabbed the final spot in the finals with a time of 50.17.
Bryan Henderson was third in his heat in the 100-meter dash semifinals with a time of 10.34 seconds, but he was 15th overall which kept him out of the finals Friday.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Smith, Denzel Downing, Nathaniel McRae and Eric Callaway finished 22nd in the semifinals with a time of 40.26.
