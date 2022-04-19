DENVER – Utah Valley’s Adam Bunker and Sam Houston’s Clayton Fritsch has been named TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Athletes of the Week, respectively, for April 13 through April 17.
Bunker, a freshman from Monticello, Utah, showed out in back-to-back meets this weekend. He opened the week with a fourth-place finish in the 30000-meter steeplechase with a time of 8:44.90 at the Bryan Clay Invitational, Wednesday through Friday. His performance in the steeple chase puts him first in the WAC and 20th in the NCAA performance lists according to TFRRS. He then closed the week with a win in the 1500 meters with a time of 3:49.96 at the Beach Invitational, held Saturday through Sunday.
Fritsch, a senior from Sealy, Texas, had a nation-topping performance at the Mt. SAC Relays, held Wednesday through Saturday. He won the pole vault with a mark of 5.80m (19’ 0.25”), best mark in the NCAA performance list. Fritsch set a career best mark while also breaking Sam Houston’s previous record of 5.75m (18’ 10.25”) that he set in 2019.
Other track nominees: Abilene Christian’s Jack Marshall placed third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 20.77 seconds, first in the WAC and 49th in the NCAA performance lists, and then placed ninth in the 100-meter dash (10.56) at the Bryan Clay Invitational ... California Baptist’s Said Mechaal win the 10,000-meter run with a time of 28:45.98, placing him first in the WAC and 40th in the NCAA performance lists, at the Mt. SAC Relays … Grand Canyon’s Jacob Lewis marked the fastest 1500-meter time in the WAC performance list with a time of 3:41.92, 58th fastest time in the NCAA at the Bryan Clay Invitational … Stephen F. Austin’s Jeremiah Curry won the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.36 seconds, putting him second in the WAC performance list, at the Earl Milner Invitational, Friday … Tarleton’s Brady Sisneroz finshed runner-up in the 400-meter hurdles (54.07) and third in the 110-meter hurdles (14.91) at the Earl Milner Invitational … UT Rio Grande Valley Ricardo Mendoza won the 800-meter run with a time of 1:53.64 at the Cactus Cup, Friday.
Other field nominees: Abilene Christian’s Tyler Richardson won the shot put and hammer throw with marks of 16.63m (54’ 6.75”) and 56.55m (185’ 6”), respectively, then placed third in discus throw (46.78m/153’ 6”) at the War Hawk Classic, Friday ... Grand Canyon’s Jorden Okyere won the hammer throw with a mark of 60.50m (198’ 6”), putting him first in the WAC performance list, at the Bryan Clay Invitational … Tarleton’s Oscar Rodriguez won the discus throw (49.16m/161’ 3”) and placed second in the hammer throw (51.26m/168’ 2”) at the Earl Milner Invitational … UT Rio Grande Valley’s Julian Trevino placed third in javelin throw with a mark of 54.64m (179’ 3”) at the Cactus Cup … Utah Valley’s Seth Krauss placed third in high jump with a mark of 2.11m (6’ 11”), putting him second in the WAC and 43rd in the NCAA performance lists at the Beach Invitational.
