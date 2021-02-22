i-H83bZt5-O.jpg

Sam Houston defensive end Jahari Kay (59) and linebacker Markel Perry (33) wrap up McNeese running back Justin Pratt during a Southland Conference game at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, Louisiana last season.

The first Stats Perform FCS Top 25 of 2021 was released Monday afternoon following the first full weekend of the spring season.

North Dakota received all 40 first-place votes, and was followed by James Madison, South Dakota State, Weber State and Northern Iowa, respectively, to round out the top-five. In addition, four Southland Conference teams made the cut: Nicholls (9), Sam Houston (17), Southeastern Louisiana (18) and McNeese (19).

Below is a look at the full Top 25 after Week 1: 

STATS PERFORM FCS TOP 25 (FEB. 22)

1. North Dakota State (2-0, 1-0 MVFC), 1,000 points (40 first-place votes)

Previous Ranking: 1; Last Week’s Result: 25-7 win over Youngstown State

2. James Madison (1-0, 0-0 CAA), 952

Previous Ranking: 2; Last Week’s Result: 52-0 win over Morehead State

3. South Dakota State (1-0 Missouri Valley), 918

Previous Ranking: 5; Last Week’s Result: 24-20 win over No. 3 Northern Iowa

4. Weber State (0-0 Big Sky), 882

Previous Ranking: 4; Last Week’s Result: No game

5. Northern Iowa (0-1 Missouri Valley), 785

Previous Ranking: 3; Last Week’s Result: 24-20 loss to No. 5 South Dakota State

6. Villanova (0-0 CAA), 782

Previous Ranking: 8; Last Week’s Result: No game

7. Illinois State (0-0 Missouri Valley), 730

Previous Ranking: 9; Last Week’s Result: Postponed vs. Missouri State

8. Kennesaw State (0-0 Big South), 686

Previous Ranking: 10; Last Week’s Result: No game

9. Nicholls (1-0, 0-0 Southland), 665

Previous Ranking: 14; Last Week’s Result: 87-3 win oveLincoln (Mo.)

10. Furman (1-0 Southern), 658

Previous Ranking: 15; Last Week’s Result: 35-7 win over Western Carolina

11. Wofford (1-0 Southern), 565

Previous Ranking: 16; Last Week’s Result: 31-14 win over Mercer

12. Eastern Washington (0-0 Big Sky), 502

Previous Ranking: 18; Last Week’s Result: No game

13. Albany (0-0 CAA), 475

Previous Ranking: 17; Last Week’s Result: No game

14. North Dakota (1-0 Missouri Valley), 401

Previous Ranking: Unranked; Last Week’s Result: 44-21 win over Southern Illinois

15. New Hampshire (0-0 CAA), 392

Previous Ranking: 20; Last Week’s Result: No game

16. Jacksonville State (3-1, 0-0 Ohio Valley), 347

Previous Ranking: Unranked; Last Week’s Result: Postponed at Tennessee State

17. Sam Houston (0-0 Southland), 326

Previous Ranking: 22; Last Week’s Result: Postponed at UIW

18. Southeastern Louisiana (0-0 Southland), 322

Previous Ranking: 21; Last Week’s Result: No game

19. McNeese (1-0, 0-0 Southland), 220

Previous Ranking: Unranked; Last Week’s Result: No game

20. Monmouth (0-0 Big South), 212

Previous Ranking: 23; Last Week’s Result: No game

21. Southeast Missouri (0-1, 0-0 Ohio Valley), 161

Previous Ranking: 25; Last Week’s Result: Postponed vs. Eastern Illinois

22. Tarleton (1-1 Independent), 159

Previous Ranking: Unranked; Last Week’s Result: 43-17 win at New Mexico State

23. Tennessee Tech (1-0 Ohio Valley), 132

Previous Ranking: Unranked; Last Week’s Result: 27-21 win over Austin Peay

24. Elon (1-0, 0-0 CAA), 129

Previous Ranking: Unranked; Last Week’s Result: 26-23 win over Davidson

25. Delaware (0-0 CAA), 126

Previous Ranking: Unranked; Last Week’s Result: No game

Other Vote Totals (schools listed on two or more ballots): Austin Peay 125, Southern Illinois 83, The Citadel 42, Youngstown State 32, ETSU 23, Jackson State 22, Chattanooga 21, San Diego 19, Richmond 18, South Carolina State 14, UC Davis 13, Idaho 12, Stony Brook 11, Maine 7, UT Martin 7

