Four peat: Lady Hornets defeat Jacksonville to claim their fourth straight district championship
- Colton Foster cfoster@itemonline.com
-
-
HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville girls basketball needed a win to claim their fourth straight district title.
The Hornets (22-9, 9-1) used a strong effort from their offense as they propelled themselves to an early 10-0 lead before winning the game 38-25 against the Maidens.
“I was super excited and so proud of my girls,” Huntsville head coach Latoya Bennett said. “The fourth quarter was tough since we struggled to score, but they continued to contest. We played hard nose defense, that’s what I’ve asked from every group that I’ve coached and they did that.”
While shots weren’t falling early for the Lady Maidens, the Hornets were able to score quickly as they took a 10-2 lead into the second quarter. The Lady Hornets also completed things on the other end, as they were able to get 21 defensive rebounds to eliminate the second-chance points.
Defensively, the Hornets were led by Ja’Navia Gage, who came up with 10 defensive rebounds for a total of 15 and finished the game with six points.
“We play a lot of different defensive sets and a lot of times it’s hard for teams to recognize what we are in and adjust to it,” Bennett noted. “I was just proud of them on defense tonight.”
Offensively, the Hornets had to look in a different direction with senior guard Ayliah Craft being absent over the last two weeks. However, it’s forced this team to adjust to playing with out her, and it looks like they have found something out.
Sophomore guard Markia Sweat led the team today with 15 points, she also added 12 rebounds that completed her double-double. A’Quarius Howard finished the game with 10 points in the win.
“Our first game without Ayliah was two weeks ago and we scored four points in the first quarter,” Bennett added. “I think we have gotten better each week without her and I think that it will carry over into the playoffs.”
NEXT UP
While the Hornets have closed out their regular season, they will now head to the bi-district round of the UIL Texas playoffs. The Hornets have yet to nail down the time and place they will play, with the round tentatively scheduled on either Feb. 14 or 15.
However, despite the uncertainty, the message to the team remains the same each day.
“Just keep working hard and getting better every day and take care of business defensively,” Bennett said.
Trending Video
Obituaries
A memorial service is scheduled for Mon. Feb. 7, 2022 at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Huntsville, TX at 11:00 am. Memorial condolences may be made to the family at www.shmfh.com.
Graveside services for Jo Ann Shelly are scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Friday, February 4, 2022 in the Brook Cemetery in Huntsville, Texas with Pastor Lance Walch of Forest Grove Christian Church officiating. There will be no visitation. Jo Ann was born on June 25, 1938 in Houston to Baxter and Do…
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Police seek motive in emergency room shooting
- Warrant service leads to drug bust
- Walker County Police Blotter
- Walker County Police Blotter
- Neighbors mourn victims of Navarro County shootings
- Walker County under winter weather advisories
- Hornets find themselves with new and old opponents
- Walker County Police Blotter
- Zamudio signs NLI to Western New Mexico
- Prison City Film Festival gears up for fifth year
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.