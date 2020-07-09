Sam Houston State had four additional student-athletes test positive during its latest round of testing, The Item learned Thursday.
This brings the Bearkats’ total number of active cases to eight, with three athletes that had previously tested positive being cleared of the coronavirus.
The SHSU athletics department announced three positive cases from its initial testing in mid-June, when student-athletes were first allowed to return to campus. A second round of testing was conducted on June 22, with four more student-athletes testing positive — bringing the total at the time to seven out of 60.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
