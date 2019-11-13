While they may still have one season left at the high school level, four Huntsville Lady Hornets have already made their college decision.
Madeline Knapp, Hannah Langlais, Taylor Pesillo and Mallory Wiggins all signed their National Letter of Intent to play collegiate softball on Wednesday morning at the Huntsville High School.
Knapp, a first-team all-district selection, signed with University of St. Thomas, while Langlais, a District 20-5A honorable mention, inked her commitment to Alvin Community College. Pesillo and Wiggins also made their college choice official, signing with University of Findley and Hill College.
These four are part of a Lady Hornet team that is looking to build of a fourth-place finish and postseason appearance in 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.