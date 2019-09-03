A pair of former Sam Houston State Bearkats have received the chance to further their NFL journeys.
Sam Houston State standouts Davion Davis and Derick Roberson both signed practice squad deals with NFL franchises over the weekend.
Davis, the Southland Conference all-time leader in career touchdown receptions (40), was added to the Minnesota Vikings practice squad after hauling in two catches and rushing the ball once for a total of 22 yards during the preseason. While his preseason action was limited, the Hutto native turned heads during fall camp with his versatility and pass-catching ability.
Roberson, who tied the Bearkats’ single-season sack record with 15 quarterback takedowns in 2018, was signed to the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad on Sunday. The San Antonio native played primarily on the defensive line at Sam Houston State, but has since moved to linebacker. After a quiet start to the preseason, Roberson finished with a bang, recording six tackles and two sacks in the Titans’ preseason finale.
