The highest draft selection in Sam Houston State history wasted little time making his presence felt with his new NFL team.
Former Bearkat P.J. Hall made his Texans debut last week, with his play on the defensive line serving as one of the few bright spots for Houston in a 34-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Hall — a Buck Buchanan Award finalist at Sam Houston State in 2016 — played 17 snaps in the Texans’ 2020 season opener. The 6-foot, 305-pound defensive tackle made the most of the opportunity, finishing the night with four unassisted tackles, including one for a loss.
“P.J. did some good things,” Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said during a press conference on Monday. “Let’s see how it goes this week. Different scheme. But P.J. definitely showed up on Thursday night and made a few plays. That was good to see. Let’s see if we can build on that this week at practice and just keep going.”
Hall signed with the Texans last month after spending his first two NFL seasons with the Oakland Raiders. He was selected with the 57th overall pick in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, passing Bearkat great Josh McCown as the highest draft pick in school history.
Houston is set to host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
