High school football coaches throughout Texas have been kept away from their student-athletes for the past few months as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it appears that will be changing soon.
The University Interscholastic League revealed Tuesday that it is “actively working with appropriate state officials to allow schools to begin limited summer strength and conditioning and marching band activities on June 8.”
Naturally, coaches in the area are excited about the chance to see their players and get back to work — even if uncertainty lingers regarding what specific activities will be allowed by the UIL.
“I’m excited just to see them again and see how they've changed,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “Especially our younger kids, they hit growth spurts — and we haven't seen them in three months. I've heard some of them got taller, bigger and stronger, and it'll just be nice to see them in person and be able to get to work.”
“It's exciting,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern added, “but there's still such an unknown. The word limited kind of scares you as far as what you're going to be able to do — and it doesn't say skills, it just says strength and conditioning. But right now, anything is better than what we're currently in.”
While the UIL hasn’t released any specifics on its plan to resume organized athletic activities, it stated in an email to coaches and athletics directors that it hopes to have more details later this week.
Although activities will be limited at first, the opportunity to get back on campus — albeit in smaller numbers than usual — stands to benefit both the coaches and student-athletes. This is especially true amid an unorthodox offseason in which, for the first time in Southern’s 19-year head coaching career, spring training was canceled.
“You can do a lot if a kid has weight equipment at his house, or access to somebody's garage or something like that. But there are a lot of kids that don't have access to any of that stuff,” Southern said. “Then the intensity that happens in spring training, the classroom, film and obviously the weight room, you can't duplicate that unless you're just an extremely dedicated kid.”
While coaches have been unable to provide in-person instruction for the better part of the last three months, teams have still been able to stay in touch.
For New Waverly, this means providing daily workouts and communicating via Zoom video calls every other week.
“We're just trying to stay connected,” Schaub said. “Most of the meetings we've had the kids are just smiling and enjoying seeing each other.”
As valuable as virtual communication has been during a pandemic, Southern has a feeling that kids will be even hungrier than usual to get back around their teammates.
“Everybody is sending videos and all this stuff digitally, and I think that's good,” he said. “But I think we’re also at a point now where school is over and they don't have to do a Zoom classroom or any of that stuff, so I think kids are going to be much more hungry to get back and start socializing.”
There’s no denying that, even as teams move closer toward relatively normal operations, the 2020 offseason has been unlike any other.
However, when it comes to expectations from coaches, much remains the same.
“When we come back, if it's June 8, the standard hasn't changed,” Southern said. “And it's not going to change.”
