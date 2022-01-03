HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville soccer opened their season with a quick start, gaining a 5-0 lead before the halftime break.
The Hornets were then able to capture the 10-1 win over the Mustangs.
“We expect that this group is going to have the opportunity to be different,” Huntsville head coach Robert Taylor said. “This group can be dangerous. I thought the guys started a little slow, but we haven’t played in three weeks. Overall, the moments that stood out were seeing the ideas happen without having to say to go do it now.”
Defense for Huntsville was able to play strong during the first half, as they were able to keep the ball on their side of the field and kept the Mustang defenders busy for most of the game.
The entire Hornet defense had a storybook game. With Huntsville’s effort, they were only tested four times during the game, with their duo of goalies blocking all but one.
“That was the first goal that we gave up this year,” Taylor noted. “We played two scrimmages and that was the first time any team has gotten behind us. They were able to get into a situation where they were one-on-one with our goalkeeper, and that’s a problem, but we had two saves in 80 minutes, so that’s a positive.”
While the defense was able to hold their own, the Hornet offense was right there with them. After taking a few shots off goal, Huntsville was able to turn it on, finding the back of the net several times within a few minutes. With the Hornets scoring nine goals and Madisonville scoring one, there is plenty of offense to build off of.
Huntsville was led by seniors Clinton Soyege and Celwin Villalobos, who each had two goals in the win.
But one of the most important feats the Hornets achieved is that eight of their nine goals came from an assist. The only goal that didn’t get an assist was a blooper that fell in front of senior Max Mundorff for a quick goal.
“We scored nine goals as a team and we had seven different guys do that,” Taylor said. “Of our nine, we had eight assists. Those are the things that we want to see statistically happen. If you’re going play the way we want to play, we should see assist.”
The Hornets will now head to the Georgetown Tournament where they will play Navarro on Thursday, Georgetown on Friday and Taylor on Saturday.
“For being step one, we like it. Our target is February 4, in a month from now, we want to be playing as well as we can be playing and then a month from that, we want to be playing even better,” Taylor added.
