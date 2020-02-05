NCAA Commitment Day. National Letter of Intent Day. National Day of Signing Recognition. It’s called a number of things by a number of different schools across the country.
But on Wednesday, five Huntsville Hornets were honored at the high school auditorium on the opening day of the traditional college signing period.
Hornet senior football players Briceon Hayes and Nigele Grant pledged to Sam Houston State University, while teammate Jordan Brown signed with North Texas. Fellow football star Miles Tatum signed with Northwest Missouri State, while softball standout Gracen Fuller will play at Laredo College.
Briceon Hayes
The senior defensive end signed his letter of intent with Sam Houston State during the early signing period, marking an end to his recruitment process. Hayes finished the 2019 football season with 48 tackles and a team-high 15 sacks.
“Sam Houston is getting a good football player and a good person who understands what is going to be required of him at that level,” Hornet head football coach Rodney Southern said.
Nigele Grant
Grant, a standout on the offensive line, will join the Bearkats as a preferred walk on, after leading the Hornet’s offensive front.
“Nigele has worked his tail off all season and he has earned the right to be a player of the Division 1 level,” Southern said.
Jordan Brown
Brown was the only other Hornet to sign during the early signing period, as he pledged to North Texas. He led the Hornet defense with 126 tackles, along with five sacks and a team-high eight pass deflections.
“If y’all have watched our program over the last few years you’ve watched these guys grow,” Southern said. “Jordan started 37 high school games and rarely missed a play. When he was a seventh grader Jordan was a B team running back, so that tells you that if you trust the process and put the work in that you can earn a Division 1 scholarship.”
Miles Tatum
Tatum will join his brother Alec at the Division II powerhouse in Maryville, Missouri. The Bearkats have claimed six national championships in its history, including three of the past seven. The receiver posted 447 yards and a pair of scores during his senior campaign.
“One thing about Northwest Missouri State is that they win a lot of football games there, and Miles has a great opportunity,” Southern said. “Miles is an interesting character. It’s been really fun watching him grow as a football player and I’m excited to see what all he can do.”
Gracen Fuller
The Hornet pitcher held a 3.01 ERA with 67.1 innings pitched during her junior campaign, in which she obtained an 8-1 record in the circle.
“Gracen is a worker,” Hornet softball coach Morgan Bryan said. “Through five games this year she has not allowed an earned run, and that will be her job when she goes to Loredo.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.