Hours removed from clinching the first district title of her high school career, Huntsville senior Alyssa Fielder realized another longtime dream.
The Lady Hornets’ all-time leader in kills and aces signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Sam Houston State in a ceremony at the high school on Wednesday morning.
Fielder, who joins Huntsville greats Taylor Cunningham and Jordyn Vaughn as the latest member of the Lady Hornet volleyball program to stay home and sign with the Bearkats, thanked coaches, teammates and family — especially her parents — for helping her along the way.
“I want to thank my mom and my dad so much,” she said. “During middle school one day, my dad asked me, 'What do you want to do when you grow up?' And I said, 'I want to be great.’ We worked so hard, and all the hours in the gym, all the yelling back-and-forth at home, it's paid off.”
Huntsville head coach Cody Hassell notes that Fielder has been a role model for younger players on the team, leading through her actions.
“When Alyssa walked in the gym, we knew that we had somebody special joining us. She is a leader whether she wants to admit it or not,” the coach said.
“You might think you work just as hard at practice as the person next to you, and you probably do ... but then you get somebody who comes and knocks on my door at 11:15 a.m. at school and says, 'Can you put up the net? I need to work on my serve during lunch.' Or maybe she's at basketball practice, after being at club practice the day before, and she asks if I can leave the net up so she can get some more work in. I’d say, 'Maybe you need to sleep,’ but that's not her motto.”
Fielder’s time with the Lady Hornets isn’t done yet.
Huntsville secured the District 16-5A championship on Tuesday with a win over Whitehouse. The Lady Hornets, who are set to receive a No. 1 seed for the playoffs, close out the regular season on Friday at Jacksonville.
