There was little movement at the top of the Stats Perform Top 25 this week.
James Madison stayed atop the rankings, and was followed by North Dakota State, Weber State, South Dakota State and Sam Houston to round out the top-five.
A national panel selects the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, which this spring includes only schools that have committed to playing a regular schedule. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, a second-place vote 24 points, all the way down to one point for a 25th-place vote.
STATS PERFORM FCS TOP 25 (MARCH 29)
1. James Madison (4-0, 2-0 CAA), 982 points (31 first-place votes)
Previous Ranking: 1; Week 7 Result: 38-10 win at William & Mary
2. North Dakota State (5-1, 4-1 Missouri Valley), 937 (5)
Previous Ranking: 2; Week 7 Result: Canceled at South Dakota
3. Weber State (3-0 Big Sky), 915 (1)
Previous Ranking: 3; Week 7 Result: 28-23 win over Northern Arizona
4. South Dakota State (4-1 Missouri Valley), 882 (2)
Previous Ranking: 4; Week 7 Result: Canceled vs. Illinois State
5. Sam Houston (3-0 Southland), 839 (1)
Previous Ranking: 5; Week 7 Result: No game
6. North Dakota (4-1 Missouri Valley), 791
Previous Ranking: 6; Week 7 Result: Postponed at Youngstown State
7. Kennesaw State (3-0, 1-0 Big South), 728
Previous Ranking: 8; Week 7 Result: Postponed at Gardner-Webb
8. Delaware (3-0 CAA), 719
Previous Ranking: 11; Week 7 Result: 35-21 win at then-No. 18 Rhode Island
9. Eastern Washington (3-1 Big Sky), 615
Previous Ranking: 12; Week 7 Result: 62-10 win over Cal Poly
10. VMI (5-0 Southern), 593
Previous Ranking: 14; Week 7 Result: 36-31 win at Wofford
11. UC Davis (3-1 Big Sky), 559
Previous Ranking: 15; Week 7 Result: 31-27 win over Idaho State
12. Jacksonville State (7-2, 4-1 Ohio Valley), 535
Previous Ranking: 7; Week 7 Result: 13-10 loss to Austin Peay
13. Nicholls (4-1, 3-1 Southland), 522
Previous Ranking: 17; Week 7 Result: 75-45 win over then-No. 13 UIW
14. Murray State (5-0 Ohio Valley), 474
Previous Ranking: 19; Week 7 Result: 41-27 win over Eastern Illinois
15. Richmond (3-0 CAA), 410
Previous Ranking: 21; Week 7 Result: 31-17 win over Elon
16. Villanova (1-1 CAA), 367
Previous Ranking: 16; Week 7 Result: Postponed vs. then-No. 24 New Hampshire
17. Chattanooga (3-2, 3-1 Southern), 304
Previous Ranking: 9; Week 7 Result: 35-28 loss to Mercer
18. Southern Illinois (4-3, 3-3 Missouri Valley), 267
Previous Ranking: 10; Week 7 Result: 30-27 loss at Missouri State
19. Missouri State (4-4, 4-1 Missouri Valley), 226
Previous Ranking: Unranked; Week 7 Result: 30-27 win over then-No. 10 Southern Illinois
20. UIW (3-1 Southland), 206
Previous Ranking: 13; West 7 Result: 75-45 loss at then-No. 17 Nicholls
21. Furman (3-2 Southern), 194
Previous Ranking: 20; Week 7 Result: No game
22. Rhode Island (2-1 CAA), 181
Previous Ranking: 18; Week 7 Result: 35-21 loss to then-No. 11 Delaware
23. Northern Iowa (3-3 Missouri Valley), 176
Previous Ranking: 22; Week 7 Result: 34-20 win at Western Illinois
24. Idaho (3-3 Missouri Valley), 110
Previous Ranking: Unranked; Week 7 Result: 33-32 win over Southern Utah
25. Southeastern Louisiana (2-2 Southland), 103
Previous Ranking: 23; Week 7 Result: No game
Dropped Out: New Hampshire (24), Maine (25)
Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Maine 82, Monmouth 61, Tarleton 37, San Diego 36, Duquesne 35, Gardner-Webb 35, New Hampshire 30, Jackson State 28, Austin Peay 11, ETSU 10
