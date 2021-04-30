While the first round of the FCS playoffs had a few close calls, there were just as many blowouts that were over by the time the fourth quarter arrived.
Thankfully, after half of last week’s first-round games were decided by three touchdowns or more, Sunday’s quarterfinal slate has a more competitive feel to it.
Here’s a closer look at the second round of the FCS playoffs:
DELAWARE AT JACKSONVILLE STATE, ESPN3, 2 P.M.
Delaware dominated the regular season, beating four CAA opponents by an average of 17.25 points per game. The Blue Hens came back down to earth in the first round, however. They were ultimately able to squeak out a 19-10 win over Sacred Heart after leading by just two in the fourth quarter, but they likely won’t be so lucky if they have a similar showing against No. 4 seed Jacksonville State — which torched Davidson by 35 last week.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE AT SAM HOUSTON, ESPN, 2 P.M.
The marquee matchup of the quarterfinals pits North Dakota State, winner of eight of the past nine national titles, against a Sam Houston team that is looking to prove it belongs among the FCS elite. The No. 2 seed Bearkats were the more impressive team during the regular season, winning their six Southland Conference games by an average of four touchdowns. However, they needed a last-minute interception to avoid a collapse against Monmouth in the first round. NDSU suffered two setbacks in the regular season, but throttled Eastern Washington 42-20 last week — rattling off 35 unanswered points to close out the contest.
NORTH DAKOTA AT JAMES MADISON, ESPN2, 5 P.M.
No. 3 seed James Madison’s 31-24 win over VMI last week wasn’t as close as the final score would indicate, but that doesn’t mean that the Dukes shouldn’t be concerned — especially with its next opponent coming off a blowout victory. Playing its first game in over a month, North Dakota rolled over Missouri State 44-10 in the first round. JMU might be the bigger name, but the Fighting Hawks have been as dominant — if not more — while playing a significantly tougher schedule this spring.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS AT SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, ESPN2, 8 P.M.
In a Missouri Valley rematch, Southern Illinois will be seeking a much different result this time around. The Salukis were dog walked by 41 points in their first meeting with South Dakota State earlier this season, and unfortunately for SIU, the Jackrabbits haven’t shown any signs of slowing down. SDSU went on to win a top-five showdown with North Dakota State by double-digits before beating Holy Cross 31-3 to open the playoffs.
