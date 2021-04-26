The first week of the FCS playoffs brought no shortage of storylines.
Dakota Marker dominance reigned the day, a pair of collapses knocked the Big Sky out of the postseason and two of the top three seeds survived close calls. And after being relegated to ESPN3 for the first round, the FCS is set to receive a massive uptick in national exposure.
Here are five quick takeaways from the first weekend of the FCS playoffs.
BIG SKY MAKES EARLY EXIT
Weber State and Eastern Washington went a combined 10-1 in the regular season, but were largely untested during a spring season that didn't include Big Sky playoff contenders Montana, Montana State and Sacramento State. It showed on Saturday.
After building early 14-point leads, the Wildcats and Eagles proceeded to throw them away over the final 2 ½ quarters. EWU pulled ahead 20-7 in the second quarter, with North Dakota State appearing to have no answer for Eric Barriere and the Eagles' high-powered passing attack. Once the Bison figured it out, though, it was all over. NDSU closed the game with 35 unanswered points on its way to a 422-yard rushing performance.
Weber State, meanwhile, fumbled away an early 14-0 advantage as its defense allowed Southern Illinois to rack up four scoring drives of 75 yards or more. The Wildcats ultimately lost 34-31, eliminating the Big Sky from the postseason.
DAKOTA MARKER RIVALS DOMINATE
North Dakota State’s comeback win over Eastern Washington eliminated any doubt that the Bison are among the top national title contenders, as they thoroughly dominated the Eagles despite only passing for 50 yards. As unstoppable as NDSU’s elite rushing display was, however, the other half of the Dakota Marker rivalry was equally impressive.
South Dakota State entered its first round game as a 24.5-point favorite over Holy Cross, and excelled expectations. The Jackrabbits averaged 8.3 yards per carry, racking up 281 rushing yards as a team, as freshman quarterback Mark Gronowski passed for three touchdowns while leading the offense to a turnover-free afternoon.
FRINGE MVFC PLAYOFF TEAMS GO IN OPPOSITE DIRECTIONS
With no clear-cut answer as to who deserved the final two playoff spots, the Missouri Valley Football Conference managed to squeeze into four of the six at-large bids. NDSU and North Dakota were undoubtedly deserving of postseason berths, something they validated with blowout victories on Saturday, but three-loss Southern Illinois and a Missouri State team without a true quality win were question marks.
The Bears and SIU went in complete opposite directions in terms of their first-round results. The Salukis made the most of their opportunity, handing No. 3 Weber State its first loss of the season. Missouri State, however, was beat down 44-10 by North Dakota in a game that encapsulated how strong the top of the MVFC is — as well as how much it dropped off this spring after the top three or four teams.
LONG-AWAITED EXPOSURE
After relegating the entire first round to the ESPN3 streaming service, ESPN has — for the first time all season — made a vested investment in broadcasting FCS games that don’t involve Deion Sanders.
The quarterfinals were initially scheduled to be spread throughout the weekend, with ESPN2 TV slots on Sunday. Late Saturday night, however, the Worldwide Leader in Sports provided FCS fans with a pleasant surprise.
No. 2 overall seed Sam Houston will now face North Dakota State — winners of eight of the past nine FCS championships — on ESPN, with kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday. There will also be an FCS evening doubleheader on ESPN2 that day, featuring North Dakota and James Madison at 5 p.m., followed by Southern Illinois and South Dakota State at 8 p.m.
UNDEFEATEDS AVOID UPSETS
Three undefeated teams were eliminated last week, leaving just three unblemished records remaining — Delaware, James Madison and Sam Houston. And after avoiding upsets on Saturday, all three will need to step their production up this week if they hope to keep playing.
JMU had the most comfortable win of this group, holding a double-digit lead for most of the second half before a last-minute touchdown by VMI bumped the final score up to 31-24. The Blue Hens and SHSU had much closer calls. Delaware squeaked out a 19-10 win over Sacred Heart after leading by just two in the fourth quarter, while the Bearkats sealed their 21-15 victory over Monmouth with a last-minute interception in the end zone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.