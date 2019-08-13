Fall ball registration gets underway

It’s an exciting time for youth baseball in Huntsville.
Just weeks removed from the Huntsville All-Stars winning the consolation bracket at the Pinto South Zone World Series, registration is already underway for fall ball.
The Huntsville Baseball League opened registration on Tuesday for its fall league, which runs from September 16 until “around the end of October.” The league is open to ages 4-12.
“We're excited to feed off some things that happened this summer,” said Tim Gray, a league board member and coach. “We want to get the name back out there and try to grow the league back to what it once was.”
Registration forms are available at local schools, as well as at huntsvilleyouthbaseballleague.com
The cost is $75, with in-person sign ups scheduled for this weekend at Kate Barr Ross Park. The registration events will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Parents can also drop off their forms and payment at Extreme Outfitters, 617 11th Street, before September 4.
“It's great for people to stay local and be active in their community, and I think it's good for kids to get out there and have fun playing the game of baseball,” Gray added.
Those looking to pay with a debit or credit card must do so through the website. Checks can be made payable to Huntsville Baseball League.
