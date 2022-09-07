HUNTSVILLE — Soccer has been on the rise in Huntsville over the last year. The Football Club Eclipse program has grown to nine teams this year as it added another three from the spring season.
F.C. Eclipse will have three girls’ teams and six boys’ teams after hosting an open tryout where over 130 kids showed up just a few weeks ago.
“It’s grown leaps and bounds,” F.C. Eclipse coach and Huntsville Youth Soccer Association Director of Competitive soccer Wes McMillan said. “It feels great to me. It makes all the hard work worth it. We are putting a lot of cleats on the soccer field this year and I’m just proud to see the sport growing and thriving on the competitive side. It gives us something to look forward to.”
In the spring, F.C. Eclipse had a team win a championship but due to age, that team had to be disbanded. However, they also had success for their 16-and-under team last year that will now play in the super twos in the Dynamo/Dash league after finishing first overall last year.
The success has also led to the league growing to add two girls’ teams and hosting six boys’ squads.
With the new teams, McMillan keeps the message the same to every new team that gets added.
“I tell all the new teams it takes a year for it all to come together,” McMillan said. “We just want to get experience under our belt and get them exposed to what it’s like playing outside of Huntsville. It’s just a building block. The most important thing for this season is just getting started.”
Adding a girls’ team is something the Eclipse has been working at. Last year saw its first ever girls’ team and now they have three.
F.C. Eclipse coach David Ortiz has been a big part of bringing that together with the help of several people from all over the area.
“Last year was our first time putting a girls’ team together,” David Ortiz said. “This year we have been able to put together three girls’ teams. We’ve got a coach coming in from Kingwood along with myself and some other coaches. I think it's cool for the girls to give them an opportunity.”
Being in the Huntsville community is something that the F.C. Eclipse wants to do. Sam Houston State University girls’ soccer team is a stepping stone for that.
Over the weekend, the girls’ teams from the Eclipse would travel to the historic Pritchett field for Kat’s home match Sunday against Houston Baptist.
This is something that McMillan and Ortiz will help the program in the long run like it used to.
“We had at least 20 girls from the Eclipse team show up to Sam Houston’s game,” McMillan said. “Those are the types of relationships we’d like to build.”
Now as the regular season is set to open over the weekend, the F.C. Eclipse will have plenty of eyes on them. With players joining from the Livingston, Crockett and Conroe area, they will have several players driving in with this organization.
“I think we are stirring up some excitement in this area,” McMillan said. “We are attracting players from other towns. That makes me happy. We are giving surrounding areas a venue to play in.”
The F.C. Eclipse will play a 10-game regular season that will see roughly five games played at Kate Barr Ross Park and the other five in the Greater Houston area.
