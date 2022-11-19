HUNTSVILLE — “Just give it a year,” Huntsville Youth Soccer Association (HVYSA) Director of Competitive Soccer Wes McMillan says of his new teams. That’s all it took for the F.C. Eclipse’s U16 girls’ soccer team to make the Fall Championships.
This team was created last spring and after those 10 games, they sat with just one win last year. Now that same team finished with an 8-2 record and will move to the super 2’s in the Eastern District Players League.
“It’s a good feeling to see the progress they made in a year,” 16U head coach David Ortiz said. “Last year was a bad year and I knew they wanted to do better and we worked hard. We lost some players and brought in players and it’s made a big change. It’s a great feeling for everybody.”
Over the last decade, this soccer club has been mostly guided by the boys’ team until recently. Ortiz went to McMillan with the idea of growing their female side.
It took a lot of work but F.C. Eclipse was able to put it together with several people helping. This includes finding coaches who are willing to volunteer their team to help these kids grow as soccer players.
“The competitive soccer was being pretty much led by the boys for, you know, 8 to 10 years for sure,” McMillan said. “David had daughters so he was very passionate about putting together some girls’ teams. And so we all put our heads together, there were a lot of people involved in getting it going. But he was a major contributor to it. To have the girls come together, have this success early on, it’s really exciting for me because it’s just like I like to say, you know, girls can play, too. I think in Huntsville, these girls are going to lead the way.”
Team bonding has played a big role for this team as well. Specifically, with the U16 team, they would get together before and after games to grow and learn with each other, not just on a soccer level, but as lifelong friends.
Now the 16U will also get to complete their journey in the Fall Championships. These championships will include a round-robin playoff with the top-two teams from the eastern and western divisions advancing to a state playoff.
“The journey is just beginning, this is where the fun starts,” McMillan said. “These girls just finished first. they’re going to go into the fall championships. The fall championships include a regional playoff. These coaches that haven’t experienced that yet, I can tell you from experience, because I’ve been there and done that. It’s a lot of fun. This is where the kids really build memories. They’re going to last a long time.”
F.C. Eclipse’s girls U16 team is not the only team from this organization that is headed to the Fall Championships. They will be joined by the girls 10U team as well. Both of these events will be held from Dec. 3-4 at the El Franco Lee soccer complex in Houston.
While those two teams are continuing their seasons there, the program as a whole had a very successful fall. The F.C. Eclipse had nine teams competing and none of them finished below fourth place.
Their U14 boys team also finished in first place but was ineligible for a Fall Championship. This has just been a testament to all the coaches that have given all their time and dedication to this program.
“We had an instance this year where coach Emerson was playing a team and they had an ex-professional player that was with that team and he said ‘I heard that when we came to Huntsville we were going to have a hard game.’ That team got exactly what they heard they were going to get,” McMillan said.
Now as the season is starting to wind down, the F.C. Eclipse is gearing up for a little bit of a break to allow everybody to recharge, and get some of the coaches some time to recharge with their families.
