Sam Houston senior Jequez Ezzard received his second straight Southland Conference weekly honor on Monday following a dominant showing in Saturday's blowout win over Lamar.
Ezzard, a transfer from Howard, was named the Southland's Special Teams Player of the Week after racking up 230 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns, including an 80-yard punt return for a score that helped put the 62-7 rout into motion. With the victory secured by halftime, Ezzard — who was voted the league's top offensive player last week — did not play during the final two quarters.
Due to the blowout nature of Sam Houston's last two victories, the College Park, Ga. native has only played 8 1/2 quarters through the first three games of the season. However, this hasn't stopped him from racking 507 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns on 17 touches, while leading the FCS in yards per reception (39.3) and yards per game (118).
Next up for Sam Houston is a Thursday-night road game at Northwestern State on April 1.
