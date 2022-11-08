New Waverly’s senior quarterback Evan Erwin has been voted the Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week for Week 11, after an online vote.
The senior quarterback was tasked with facing the No. 3 team in Class 3A, DII on Friday and early in the game, the offense was rolling. Erwin would toss for 301 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs' loss.
New Waverly (7-3, 4-2 district 12 3A, DII) will now head into the bi-district round of the UIL Playoffs where they will face Gilmer Harmony. The Bulldogs and Eagles will play on Friday, Nov. 11 with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. at Bruce field in Athens, Texas.
Other nominees for this award were Huntsville’s JT Kroll and Alpha Omega’s Trey Mayton.
