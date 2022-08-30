HUNTSVILLE — New Waverly’s quarterback Evan Erwin has been named the Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week for Week 1, after an online vote.
The senior quarterback got this first start under center for the Bulldogs and proved he belonged. Erwin would account for 207 passing yards and 83 yards on the ground. He would account for 18 of the Dogs 44 points.
New Waverly (1-0, 0-0 District 12 3A, DII) will now get ready for its second home game of the year. The Bulldogs will face Teague on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium in New Waverly.
Other nominees in this vote were Huntsville’s Savion Conteh and Alpha Omega’s Seth Burkhalter.
The Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week is selected weekly via an online poll at www.itemonline.com. A new poll is available at 6 a.m. each Sunday and closes at noon Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.