HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston volleyball hit the court against a hot University of Texas Rio Grande Valley team where the Kats fell short.
The Vaqueros would win Set 1, Set 2 and Set 4 by scores of 26-24, 25-16 and 25-18. Sam Houston would win Set 3 to keep the match alive.
“I thought we came out flat,” Sam Houston head coach Brenda Gray said. “Which is a shame at home. It’s our third match here at home. We just weren’t in sync. We’ve gone from playing some really good matches. Our serving tonight left us. In the first set, we missed five serves, three of which were in the net. That’s unacceptable.”
Errors were the main culprit for the Bearkats in the game. Sam Houston committed a total of 46 errors across all four sets leading to UTRGV points. The first set is where things start to shift in favor of the Vaqueros. Sam Houston committed four service errors leading to the deficit.
It would not stop there. With another five service errors across the remaining three sets, it shaped up to be a long night for the Kats.
Along with the service errors, attack errors were high too. The Kats finished with a hitting percentage of .188 as a team landing 53 of their 144 attempts. Junior outside hitter Catherine Krieger led the team with 15 kills in the match while sophomore, and Huntsville native, Alyssa Fielder added 14 more.
“It just looked messy,” Gray said. “I thought our setters were all over tonight. I know Analise started for us all year but I thought she couldn’t get her feet to the ball. It almost looked like, I hate to say it but, tired. We had a big road trip last week and we played a lot of balls but so does everybody else.”
UTRGV was able to capitalize on the mistakes while they never just ran away with the match. The Vaqueros held a hitting percentage of .219 in the match with 56 kills, just three more than the Kats.
The Kats will have a quick turnaround as they return back to the Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum on Saturday. Sam Houston will host New Mexico State University with first serve coming at 1 p.m.
“That’s the name of the game and that’s volleyball,” Gray said. “I think our youth caught us tonight and they were older. We have to get ready for Saturday.”
