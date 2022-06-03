HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston head coach Jason Hooten has announced the addition of Mike Ekanem to his staff as an assistant coach for the 2022-23 season.
Ekanem served as the director of player development at Arkansas this past season under head coach Eric Musselman. He also worked on Musselman staff at Nevada before he spent the previous two seasons as the director of scouting at Texas A&M.
"We are very glad to have Mike and his family join the Bearkat program," Hooten said. "Mike will be a tremendous addition to our staff, and I'm looking forward to watching him excel in this new role. He has worked with some terrific winning programs and for a group of amazing coaches. The Bearkat community as well as our student-athletes will really benefit from having Mike and his family here."
Ekanem spent the 2018-19 season at Nevada as the multimedia specialist. Prior to his time at Nevada, he spent four years at Memphis as a special assistant for two seasons before serving as the video coordinator and recruiting assistant. He coordinated both video and social media for the Tigers and assisted with opponent scouting and recruiting.
Before arriving at Memphis, he worked at Louisiana Tech as an assistant women's basketball coach for the 2013-14 season where he oversaw recruiting, scheduling, camps and guard development.
Ekanem spent six seasons working for Spurs Sports and Entertainment as a basketball operation assistant for the San Antonio Spurs and as director of video and athletic performance for the San Antonio Stars of the WNBA. For both organizations, he assisted in practice and game preparation, video, skill development and strength and conditioning.
A Houston native, Ekanem graduated from Texas Lutheran with a bachelor's degree in 2005. Ekanem was an all-conference player and four-year letterwinner for the Bulldogs and played professionally overseas.
Ekanem earned a master's degree in exercise science from California University of Pennsylvania in 2008. He holds certifications from the National Strength and Conditioning Association and National Academy of Sports Medicine.
